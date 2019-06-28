Long Range Forecast: Angel Has Fallen, My Spy, & Overcomer

Tracking & Forecasts • Shawn Robbins • June 28 2019

This week’s report covers a trio of new releases slated for the penultimate weekend of summer movie season.

PROS:

  • Angel Has Fallen should attract fans of the previous films in the franchise (Olympus Has Fallen and London Has Fallen) with stars Gerard Butler and Morgan Freeman returning to their roles. Since this will be the fourth weekend of Hobbs & Shaw, competition for the target male audience could also be diminished by this point on the calendar.
  • My Spy will mark Dave Bautista’s second comedy this summer as the STX release hopes to attract his fans with a role that could be appealing to father/daughter moviegoers.
  • Overcomer will aim to repeat the success of Alex and Stephen Kendrick’s previous faith-based box office winners like War Room, Courageous, and Fireproof. The brothers have become a well-known draw among that target audience.

CONS:

  • Angel Has Fallen may endure some diminished returns from its predecessor, which itself earned 37 percent less domestically than Olympus Has Fallen in its original breakout run. Meanwhile, early metrics for My Spy and Overcomer are noticeably modest.

8-Week Forecast

Release Date Title 3-Day Wide Release Tracking % Chg from Last Week Domestic Total Forecast % Chg from Last Week Estimated Location Count Distributor
7/2/2019 Spider-Man: Far from Home $120,000,000   $405,000,000   4,350 Sony / Columbia / Marvel Studios
7/3/2019 Midsommar n/a   n/a   n/a A24
7/12/2019 Crawl $18,000,000   $47,000,000   2,900 Paramount
7/12/2019 Stuber $17,500,000   $65,000,000   3,000 Fox
7/19/2019 The Lion King (2019) $201,000,000   $650,000,000     Disney
7/26/2019 Once Upon a Time In… Hollywood $50,000,000   $165,000,000     Sony / Columbia
8/2/2019 Hobbs & Shaw $100,000,000   $245,000,000     Universal
8/9/2019 The Art of Racing In the Rain $8,500,000   $32,000,000     Fox
8/9/2019 Brian Banks n/a   n/a     Bleecker Street
8/9/2019 Dora and the Lost City of Gold $28,000,000   $85,000,000     Paramount
8/9/2019 The Kitchen (2019) $11,500,000   $34,500,000     Warner Bros. / New Line
8/9/2019 Scary Stories to Tell In the Dark $10,000,000   $26,500,000     Lionsgate / CBS Films
8/14/2019 The Angry Birds Movie 2 $19,000,000   $70,000,000     Sony / Columbia
8/14/2019 Blinded By the Light n/a   n/a     Warner Bros.
8/16/2019 47 Meters Down: Uncaged $15,000,000   $39,000,000     Entertainment Studios
8/16/2019 Good Boys $15,000,000   $43,000,000     Universal
8/16/2019 The Informer n/a   n/a     Aviron
8/16/2019 Where’d You Go, Bernadette $11,000,000   $45,000,000     United Artists Releasing
8/23/2019 Angel Has Fallen $17,000,000 NEW $49,000,000 NEW   Lionsgate
8/23/2019 My Spy $9,000,000 NEW $30,000,000 NEW   STX
8/23/2019 Overcomer $6,500,000 NEW $24,000,000 NEW   Sony / AFFIRM Films
8/23/2019 Ready or Not n/a   n/a     Fox Searchlight

Alex Edghill & Jesse Rifkin contributed to this report

