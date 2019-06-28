Long Range Forecast: Angel Has Fallen, My Spy, & Overcomer

This week’s report covers a trio of new releases slated for the penultimate weekend of summer movie season.
PROS:
- Angel Has Fallen should attract fans of the previous films in the franchise (Olympus Has Fallen and London Has Fallen) with stars Gerard Butler and Morgan Freeman returning to their roles. Since this will be the fourth weekend of Hobbs & Shaw, competition for the target male audience could also be diminished by this point on the calendar.
- My Spy will mark Dave Bautista’s second comedy this summer as the STX release hopes to attract his fans with a role that could be appealing to father/daughter moviegoers.
- Overcomer will aim to repeat the success of Alex and Stephen Kendrick’s previous faith-based box office winners like War Room, Courageous, and Fireproof. The brothers have become a well-known draw among that target audience.
CONS:
- Angel Has Fallen may endure some diminished returns from its predecessor, which itself earned 37 percent less domestically than Olympus Has Fallen in its original breakout run. Meanwhile, early metrics for My Spy and Overcomer are noticeably modest.
8-Week Forecast
|Release Date
|Title
|3-Day Wide Release Tracking
|% Chg from Last Week
|Domestic Total Forecast
|% Chg from Last Week
|Estimated Location Count
|Distributor
|7/2/2019
|Spider-Man: Far from Home
|$120,000,000
|$405,000,000
|4,350
|Sony / Columbia / Marvel Studios
|7/3/2019
|Midsommar
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|A24
|7/12/2019
|Crawl
|$18,000,000
|$47,000,000
|2,900
|Paramount
|7/12/2019
|Stuber
|$17,500,000
|$65,000,000
|3,000
|Fox
|7/19/2019
|The Lion King (2019)
|$201,000,000
|$650,000,000
|Disney
|7/26/2019
|Once Upon a Time In… Hollywood
|$50,000,000
|$165,000,000
|Sony / Columbia
|8/2/2019
|Hobbs & Shaw
|$100,000,000
|$245,000,000
|Universal
|8/9/2019
|The Art of Racing In the Rain
|$8,500,000
|$32,000,000
|Fox
|8/9/2019
|Brian Banks
|n/a
|n/a
|Bleecker Street
|8/9/2019
|Dora and the Lost City of Gold
|$28,000,000
|$85,000,000
|Paramount
|8/9/2019
|The Kitchen (2019)
|$11,500,000
|$34,500,000
|Warner Bros. / New Line
|8/9/2019
|Scary Stories to Tell In the Dark
|$10,000,000
|$26,500,000
|Lionsgate / CBS Films
|8/14/2019
|The Angry Birds Movie 2
|$19,000,000
|$70,000,000
|Sony / Columbia
|8/14/2019
|Blinded By the Light
|n/a
|n/a
|Warner Bros.
|8/16/2019
|47 Meters Down: Uncaged
|$15,000,000
|$39,000,000
|Entertainment Studios
|8/16/2019
|Good Boys
|$15,000,000
|$43,000,000
|Universal
|8/16/2019
|The Informer
|n/a
|n/a
|Aviron
|8/16/2019
|Where’d You Go, Bernadette
|$11,000,000
|$45,000,000
|United Artists Releasing
|8/23/2019
|Angel Has Fallen
|$17,000,000
|NEW
|$49,000,000
|NEW
|Lionsgate
|8/23/2019
|My Spy
|$9,000,000
|NEW
|$30,000,000
|NEW
|STX
|8/23/2019
|Overcomer
|$6,500,000
|NEW
|$24,000,000
|NEW
|Sony / AFFIRM Films
|8/23/2019
|Ready or Not
|n/a
|n/a
|Fox Searchlight
Alex Edghill & Jesse Rifkin contributed to this report
