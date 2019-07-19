Long Range Forecast: The Goldfinch and Hustlers

This week’s report welcomes two new additions to our long range report as the early look at fall’s box office slate continues.
The Goldfinch
Opening Weekend Range: $7 – 15 million
PROS:
- With an ensemble led by up-and-comer Ansel Elgort (Baby Driver, The Fault In Our Stars), as well as Nicole Kidman and Jeffrey Wright, this could be a fair counter-programmer among adults. Brooklyn director John Crowley is also coming off the critical acclaim of that film, while the source novel’s popularity serves as a built-in point of interest for fans.
CONS:
- Recent adult-driven dramas have had a rocky run at the box office in the autumn season, with initial comps for this title including the likes of last year’s White Boy Rick, 2017’s The Mountain Between Us, and 2011’s Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close.
Hustlers
Opening Weekend Range: $9 – 17 million
PROS:
- A strong ensemble cast led by Constance Wu (Crazy Rich Asians) Jennifer Lopez, and Cardi B could turn this into a strong “girls’ night out” option. STX in particular has delivered a number of fair financial successes aimed at female audiences, and the comedic aspects of this could be a positive selling point.
CONS:
- Similar female revenge flicks have earned modest numbers lately, with Miss Bala and Widows being recent examples.
8-Week Forecast
|Release Date
|Title
|3-Day Wide Release Tracking
|% Chg from Last Week
|Domestic Total Forecast
|% Chg from Last Week
|Estimated Location Count
|Distributor
|7/26/2019
|Once Upon a Time In… Hollywood
|$45,500,000
|-5%
|$150,000,000
|-5%
|3,500
|Sony / Columbia
|8/2/2019
|Hobbs & Shaw
|$89,000,000
|-5%
|$218,000,000
|-5%
|4,200
|Universal
|8/9/2019
|The Art of Racing In the Rain
|$8,500,000
|$32,000,000
|Fox
|8/9/2019
|Brian Banks
|n/a
|n/a
|Bleecker Street
|8/9/2019
|Dora and the Lost City of Gold
|$28,000,000
|$85,000,000
|Paramount
|8/9/2019
|The Kitchen (2019)
|$11,500,000
|$34,500,000
|Warner Bros. / New Line
|8/9/2019
|Scary Stories to Tell In the Dark
|$10,000,000
|$26,500,000
|Lionsgate / CBS Films
|8/14/2019
|The Angry Birds Movie 2
|$19,000,000
|$70,000,000
|Sony / Columbia
|8/16/2019
|47 Meters Down: Uncaged
|$15,000,000
|$39,000,000
|Entertainment Studios
|8/16/2019
|Blinded By the Light
|n/a
|n/a
|Warner Bros.
|8/16/2019
|Good Boys
|$15,000,000
|$43,000,000
|Universal
|8/16/2019
|Where’d You Go, Bernadette
|$11,000,000
|$45,000,000
|United Artists Releasing
|8/23/2019
|Angel Has Fallen
|$17,000,000
|$49,000,000
|Lionsgate
|8/23/2019
|Overcomer
|$6,500,000
|$24,000,000
|Sony / AFFIRM Films
|8/23/2019
|Ready or Not
|n/a
|n/a
|Fox Searchlight
|8/30/2019
|Las Píldoras De Mi Novio (My Boyfriend’s Meds)
|n/a
|n/a
|Lionsgate
|8/30/2019
|PLAYMOBIL: The Movie
|$4,000,000
|$10,000,000
|STX
|9/6/2019
|It: Chapter 2
|$136,000,000
|$305,000,000
|Warner Bros. / New Line
|9/13/2019
|The Goldfinch
|$10,000,000
|-23%
|$33,000,000
|-27%
|Warner Bros.
|9/13/2019
|Hustlers
|$13,000,000
|18%
|$39,000,000
|30%
|STX
Contact us for information about subscribing to Boxoffice’s suite of forecasting and data services.
Alex Edghill & Jesse Rifkin contributed to this report
Share this post