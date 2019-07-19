Long Range Forecast: The Goldfinch and Hustlers

Tracking & Forecasts • Shawn Robbins • July 19 2019

This week’s report welcomes two new additions to our long range report as the early look at fall’s box office slate continues.

The Goldfinch
Opening Weekend Range: $7 – 15 million

PROS:

  • With an ensemble led by up-and-comer Ansel Elgort (Baby Driver, The Fault In Our Stars), as well as Nicole Kidman and Jeffrey Wright, this could be a fair counter-programmer among adults. Brooklyn director John Crowley is also coming off the critical acclaim of that film, while the source novel’s popularity serves as a built-in point of interest for fans.

CONS:

  • Recent adult-driven dramas have had a rocky run at the box office in the autumn season, with initial comps for this title including the likes of last year’s White Boy Rick, 2017’s The Mountain Between Us, and 2011’s Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close.

Hustlers
Opening Weekend Range: $9 – 17 million

PROS:

  • A strong ensemble cast led by Constance Wu (Crazy Rich Asians) Jennifer Lopez, and Cardi B could turn this into a strong “girls’ night out” option. STX in particular has delivered a number of fair financial successes aimed at female audiences, and the comedic aspects of this could be a positive selling point.

CONS:

  • Similar female revenge flicks have earned modest numbers lately, with Miss Bala and Widows being recent examples.

8-Week Forecast

Release Date Title 3-Day Wide Release Tracking % Chg from Last Week Domestic Total Forecast % Chg from Last Week Estimated Location Count Distributor
7/26/2019 Once Upon a Time In… Hollywood $45,500,000 -5% $150,000,000 -5% 3,500 Sony / Columbia
8/2/2019 Hobbs & Shaw $89,000,000 -5% $218,000,000 -5% 4,200 Universal
8/9/2019 The Art of Racing In the Rain $8,500,000   $32,000,000     Fox
8/9/2019 Brian Banks n/a   n/a     Bleecker Street
8/9/2019 Dora and the Lost City of Gold $28,000,000   $85,000,000     Paramount
8/9/2019 The Kitchen (2019) $11,500,000   $34,500,000     Warner Bros. / New Line
8/9/2019 Scary Stories to Tell In the Dark $10,000,000   $26,500,000     Lionsgate / CBS Films
8/14/2019 The Angry Birds Movie 2 $19,000,000   $70,000,000     Sony / Columbia
8/16/2019 47 Meters Down: Uncaged $15,000,000   $39,000,000     Entertainment Studios
8/16/2019 Blinded By the Light n/a   n/a     Warner Bros.
8/16/2019 Good Boys $15,000,000   $43,000,000     Universal
8/16/2019 Where’d You Go, Bernadette $11,000,000   $45,000,000     United Artists Releasing
8/23/2019 Angel Has Fallen $17,000,000   $49,000,000     Lionsgate
8/23/2019 Overcomer $6,500,000   $24,000,000     Sony / AFFIRM Films
8/23/2019 Ready or Not n/a   n/a     Fox Searchlight
8/30/2019 Las Píldoras De Mi Novio (My Boyfriend’s Meds) n/a   n/a     Lionsgate
8/30/2019 PLAYMOBIL: The Movie $4,000,000   $10,000,000     STX
9/6/2019 It: Chapter 2 $136,000,000   $305,000,000     Warner Bros. / New Line
9/13/2019 The Goldfinch $10,000,000 -23% $33,000,000 -27%   Warner Bros.
9/13/2019 Hustlers $13,000,000 18% $39,000,000 30%   STX

Alex Edghill & Jesse Rifkin contributed to this report

