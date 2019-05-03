Long Range Tracking: Annabelle Comes Home, Plus Post-Avengers Updates

This week’s report takes an early look at the anticipated continuation of the Conjuring franchise, the third film in the Annabelle spin-off series.

We’ve also included a handful of May updates in the chart below, many of which come in the wake of Avengers: Endgame‘s historic ongoing performance. As is common in these types of market-breaking circumstances, tracking for select upcoming titles may be more volatile than usual in the weeks ahead.

Annabelle Comes Home

Opening Weekend Range: $35 – 45 million

PROS:

The Conjuring universe films have earned consistently strong box office returns thanks to fan goodwill, with the most recent entry (The Nun) earning $117.5 million domestically off a $53.8 million opening weekend.

Stars of the main Conjuring films, Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson, are set to join this third Annabelle-specific release, which could bring out a few more fans than the doll’s previous “solo” movies.

The horror genre continues to be a stalwart for the industry, and a relative lack of direct competition throughout July should allow a healthy runway for this sequel provided positive word of mouth.

CONS:

Following Ma and Child’s Play in June, this will mark the third horror/thriller release of the month. That fact, combined with close proximity to the Independence Day holiday a few days after opening, could create minor back-loading.

Most franchises reach a saturation point, if not outright fatigue, after a certain point. Pre-release reviews could be key toward preventing that for this title, the seventh film in the Conjuring universe (counting The Curse of La Llorona).

8-Week Tracking

Release Date Title 3-Day Wide Release Tracking % Chg from Last Week Domestic Total Forecast % Chg from Last Week Estimated Location Count Distributor 5/10/2019 The Hustle $15,500,000 7% $44,000,000 7% 2,750 Mirror Films / MGM 5/10/2019 Pokemon: Detective Pikachu $55,000,000 – $79,000,000 -18% $215,000,000 -14% 4,100 Warner Bros. 5/10/2019 Poms $9,000,000 -5% $38,000,000 -5% 2,700 STX 5/10/2019 Tolkien n/a n/a 1,300 Disney / Fox Searchlight 5/17/2019 A Dog’s Journey $13,000,000 13% $46,700,000 13% 3,000 Sony / Columbia 5/17/2019 John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum $37,000,000 $106,000,000 3,200 Lionsgate / Summit 5/17/2019 The Sun Is Also a Star $10,000,000 -20% $29,000,000 -19% 2,800 Warner Bros. 5/24/2019 Aladdin $66,000,000 -18% $185,000,000 -16% – Disney 5/24/2019 Booksmart n/a n/a – Annapurna Pictures 5/24/2019 BrightBurn $10,000,000 NEW $23,000,000 NEW – Sony / Columbia 5/31/2019 Godzilla: King of the Monsters $54,000,000 $144,000,000 – Warner Bros. 5/31/2019 Ma $24,000,000 $63,000,000 – Universal 5/31/2019 Rocketman $37,000,000 $165,000,000 – Paramount 6/7/2019 Dark Phoenix $47,000,000 $113,000,000 – Fox 6/7/2019 Late Night n/a n/a Amazon Studios 6/7/2019 The Secret Life of Pets 2 $80,000,000 $263,000,000 – Universal 6/14/2019 Men In Black International $39,000,000 $107,000,000 – Sony / Columbia 6/14/2019 Shaft (2019) $31,000,000 $100,000,000 – Warner Bros. 6/21/2019 Anna n/a n/a Lionsgate / Summit 6/21/2019 Child’s Play (2019) $17,000,000 $42,500,000 – Orion Pictures 6/21/2019 Toy Story 4 $113,000,000 $390,000,000 – Disney / Pixar 6/28/2019 Yesterday n/a n/a – Universal 6/28/2019 Annabelle Comes Home $39,000,000 NEW $101,000,000 NEW – Warner Bros. / New Line

Alex Edghill & Jesse Rifkin contributed to this report