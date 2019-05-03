Long Range Tracking: Annabelle Comes Home, Plus Post-Avengers Updates

This week’s report takes an early look at the anticipated continuation of the Conjuring franchise, the third film in the Annabelle spin-off series.
We’ve also included a handful of May updates in the chart below, many of which come in the wake of Avengers: Endgame‘s historic ongoing performance. As is common in these types of market-breaking circumstances, tracking for select upcoming titles may be more volatile than usual in the weeks ahead.
Annabelle Comes Home
Opening Weekend Range: $35 – 45 million
PROS:
- The Conjuring universe films have earned consistently strong box office returns thanks to fan goodwill, with the most recent entry (The Nun) earning $117.5 million domestically off a $53.8 million opening weekend.
- Stars of the main Conjuring films, Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson, are set to join this third Annabelle-specific release, which could bring out a few more fans than the doll’s previous “solo” movies.
- The horror genre continues to be a stalwart for the industry, and a relative lack of direct competition throughout July should allow a healthy runway for this sequel provided positive word of mouth.
CONS:
- Following Ma and Child’s Play in June, this will mark the third horror/thriller release of the month. That fact, combined with close proximity to the Independence Day holiday a few days after opening, could create minor back-loading.
- Most franchises reach a saturation point, if not outright fatigue, after a certain point. Pre-release reviews could be key toward preventing that for this title, the seventh film in the Conjuring universe (counting The Curse of La Llorona).
8-Week Tracking
|Release Date
|Title
|3-Day Wide Release Tracking
|% Chg from Last Week
|Domestic Total Forecast
|% Chg from Last Week
|Estimated Location Count
|Distributor
|5/10/2019
|The Hustle
|$15,500,000
|7%
|$44,000,000
|7%
|2,750
|Mirror Films / MGM
|5/10/2019
|Pokemon: Detective Pikachu
|$55,000,000 – $79,000,000
|-18%
|$215,000,000
|-14%
|4,100
|Warner Bros.
|5/10/2019
|Poms
|$9,000,000
|-5%
|$38,000,000
|-5%
|2,700
|STX
|5/10/2019
|Tolkien
|n/a
|n/a
|1,300
|Disney / Fox Searchlight
|5/17/2019
|A Dog’s Journey
|$13,000,000
|13%
|$46,700,000
|13%
|3,000
|Sony / Columbia
|5/17/2019
|John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum
|$37,000,000
|$106,000,000
|3,200
|Lionsgate / Summit
|5/17/2019
|The Sun Is Also a Star
|$10,000,000
|-20%
|$29,000,000
|-19%
|2,800
|Warner Bros.
|5/24/2019
|Aladdin
|$66,000,000
|-18%
|$185,000,000
|-16%
|–
|Disney
|5/24/2019
|Booksmart
|n/a
|n/a
|–
|Annapurna Pictures
|5/24/2019
|BrightBurn
|$10,000,000
|NEW
|$23,000,000
|NEW
|–
|Sony / Columbia
|5/31/2019
|Godzilla: King of the Monsters
|$54,000,000
|$144,000,000
|–
|Warner Bros.
|5/31/2019
|Ma
|$24,000,000
|$63,000,000
|–
|Universal
|5/31/2019
|Rocketman
|$37,000,000
|$165,000,000
|–
|Paramount
|6/7/2019
|Dark Phoenix
|$47,000,000
|$113,000,000
|–
|Fox
|6/7/2019
|Late Night
|n/a
|n/a
|Amazon Studios
|6/7/2019
|The Secret Life of Pets 2
|$80,000,000
|$263,000,000
|–
|Universal
|6/14/2019
|Men In Black International
|$39,000,000
|$107,000,000
|–
|Sony / Columbia
|6/14/2019
|Shaft (2019)
|$31,000,000
|$100,000,000
|–
|Warner Bros.
|6/21/2019
|Anna
|n/a
|n/a
|Lionsgate / Summit
|6/21/2019
|Child’s Play (2019)
|$17,000,000
|$42,500,000
|–
|Orion Pictures
|6/21/2019
|Toy Story 4
|$113,000,000
|$390,000,000
|–
|Disney / Pixar
|6/28/2019
|Yesterday
|n/a
|n/a
|–
|Universal
|6/28/2019
|Annabelle Comes Home
|$39,000,000
|NEW
|$101,000,000
|NEW
|–
|Warner Bros. / New Line
Contact us for information about subscribing to Boxoffice’s suite of forecasting and data services.
Alex Edghill & Jesse Rifkin contributed to this report
Share this post