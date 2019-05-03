Long Range Tracking: Annabelle Comes Home, Plus Post-Avengers Updates

Tracking & Forecasts • Shawn Robbins • May 03 2019
test
test

This week’s report takes an early look at the anticipated continuation of the Conjuring franchise, the third film in the Annabelle spin-off series.

We’ve also included a handful of May updates in the chart below, many of which come in the wake of Avengers: Endgame‘s historic ongoing performance. As is common in these types of market-breaking circumstances, tracking for select upcoming titles may be more volatile than usual in the weeks ahead.

Annabelle Comes Home
Opening Weekend Range: $35 – 45 million

PROS:

  • The Conjuring universe films have earned consistently strong box office returns thanks to fan goodwill, with the most recent entry (The Nun) earning $117.5 million domestically off a $53.8 million opening weekend.
  • Stars of the main Conjuring films, Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson, are set to join this third Annabelle-specific release, which could bring out a few more fans than the doll’s previous “solo” movies.
  • The horror genre continues to be a stalwart for the industry, and a relative lack of direct competition throughout July should allow a healthy runway for this sequel provided positive word of mouth.

CONS:

  • Following Ma and Child’s Play in June, this will mark the third horror/thriller release of the month. That fact, combined with close proximity to the Independence Day holiday a few days after opening, could create minor back-loading.
  • Most franchises reach a saturation point, if not outright fatigue, after a certain point. Pre-release reviews could be key toward preventing that for this title, the seventh film in the Conjuring universe (counting The Curse of La Llorona).

8-Week Tracking

Release Date Title 3-Day Wide Release Tracking % Chg from Last Week Domestic Total Forecast % Chg from Last Week Estimated Location Count Distributor
5/10/2019 The Hustle $15,500,000 7% $44,000,000 7% 2,750 Mirror Films / MGM
5/10/2019 Pokemon: Detective Pikachu $55,000,000 – $79,000,000 -18% $215,000,000 -14% 4,100 Warner Bros.
5/10/2019 Poms $9,000,000 -5% $38,000,000 -5% 2,700 STX
5/10/2019 Tolkien n/a   n/a   1,300 Disney / Fox Searchlight
5/17/2019 A Dog’s Journey $13,000,000 13% $46,700,000 13% 3,000 Sony / Columbia
5/17/2019 John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum $37,000,000   $106,000,000   3,200 Lionsgate / Summit
5/17/2019 The Sun Is Also a Star $10,000,000 -20% $29,000,000 -19% 2,800 Warner Bros.
5/24/2019 Aladdin $66,000,000 -18% $185,000,000 -16% Disney
5/24/2019 Booksmart n/a   n/a   Annapurna Pictures
5/24/2019 BrightBurn $10,000,000 NEW $23,000,000 NEW Sony / Columbia
5/31/2019 Godzilla: King of the Monsters $54,000,000   $144,000,000   Warner Bros.
5/31/2019 Ma $24,000,000   $63,000,000   Universal
5/31/2019 Rocketman $37,000,000   $165,000,000   Paramount
6/7/2019 Dark Phoenix $47,000,000   $113,000,000   Fox
6/7/2019 Late Night n/a   n/a     Amazon Studios
6/7/2019 The Secret Life of Pets 2 $80,000,000   $263,000,000   Universal
6/14/2019 Men In Black International $39,000,000   $107,000,000   Sony / Columbia
6/14/2019 Shaft (2019) $31,000,000   $100,000,000   Warner Bros.
6/21/2019 Anna n/a   n/a     Lionsgate / Summit
6/21/2019 Child’s Play (2019) $17,000,000   $42,500,000   Orion Pictures
6/21/2019 Toy Story 4 $113,000,000   $390,000,000   Disney / Pixar
6/28/2019 Yesterday n/a   n/a   Universal
6/28/2019 Annabelle Comes Home $39,000,000 NEW $101,000,000 NEW Warner Bros. / New Line

Contact us for information about subscribing to Boxoffice’s suite of forecasting and data services.

Alex Edghill & Jesse Rifkin contributed to this report

Share this post

News Stories

test
test