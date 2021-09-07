Maria Woods Rejoins National CineMedia as EVP and General Counsel

Maria Woods has rejoined National CineMedia (NCM) as Executive Vice President and General Counsel, it was announced today. That’s the same role Woods held when she left NCM in 2015 after first joining the company in 2010.

Based in Denver, Woods arrives at NCM from JumpCloud, where she served as General Counsel and Secretary. In those roles, she provided strategic legal counsel for all legal aspects of the company’s SaaS identity management business, including corporate governance, merger and acquisition activity, financing, and stock repurchases and commercial contracting. Before that, she was Vice President, General Counsel & Secretary at ONE Group Hospitality, where she served as legal counsel for ONE restaurant brands, STK Steakhouse, and Kona Grill.

In addition to those roles, Woods was previously General Counsel for Lucky’s Market, Associate General Counsel at Einstein Noah Restaurant Group, and Assistant General Counsel at Sun Microsystems. She started her career at Holme Roberts & Owen (now Bryan Cave) in Denver as an associate, working on public and private equity offerings, among other financial transactions.

“Maria’s experience negotiating and managing complex financial transactions includes completing several important securities offerings during her previous tenure at NCM, as well as the 2013 sale of the Fathom business division to our founding exhibition partners,” said NCM CEO Tom Lesinski, who Woods will report to. “Her talent for quickly identifying the best course of action when it comes to legal affairs of all types and her institutional knowledge of NCM’s history makes her the ideal person to add to our executive leadership team.”