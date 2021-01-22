MJR Digital Cinemas to Reopen In-Theater Concessions February 1

The Michigan-based cinema exhibition chain MJR Digital Cinemas will reopen all in-theater concessions on February 1, they announced Friday.

The chain ranked #33 on the Boxoffice PRO list Giants of Exhibition 2020, with 164 screens at 10 locations, all located in Michigan.

After Michigan relaxed some pandemic-era restrictions, MJR reopened all 10 locations on October 9, before closing them again in mid-November, then reopening once again starting December 23 in time for Wonder Woman 1984 and other holiday releases.

The company’s concessions include pizza, nachos, pretzels, and hot dogs.

European chain Kinepolis acquired MJR in October 2019, its first U.S. acquisition after previously acquiring Canada’s Landmark Cinemas in 2017.