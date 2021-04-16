National CineMedia (NCM) Noovie Pre-Show Plays Morgan Freeman PSA Encouraging COVID-19 Vaccination

In a new public service announcement now screening at National CineMedia (NCM)’s Noovie pre-show nationwide, iconic actor Morgan Freeman prods viewers to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

“I’m not a doctor, but I trust science. And I’m told that, for some reason, people trust me. So here I am to say I trust science and I got the vaccine,” Freeman says in the-45 second spot, while dressed in a suit and seated in front of a full bookcase. “If you trust me, you’ll get the vaccine.”

“In math, it’s called the distributive property. In people, it’s called taking care of one another,” Freeman continues. “Get the vaccine. Help make our world a safe place for us to enjoy ourselves again. Please.”

The PSA is screening at the pre-show for North America’s three largest domestic cinema circuits: AMC, Cinemark, and Regal. The spot was put together by the nonprofit Creative Coalition’s new project launched in February to encourage the shot, called the National Blue Ribbon Task Force to Stem COVID-19 Vaccine Hesitancy.

“There is huge pent-up demand for people to get out of the house and get back to the movies to see amazing talent like Morgan Freeman on the big screen,” National CineMedia (NCM) Executive Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer Scott Felenstein said in a press release. “But we have to do it safely, and COVID-19 vaccines and CinemaSafe safety protocols are a huge part of being able to return to the essential communal entertainment experiences that shape our lives and our culture.”

Watch the PSA below: