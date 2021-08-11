National CineMedia Signs Advertising Affiliate Agreements with 9 Additional Exhibitors

National CineMedia (NCM), the U.S.’s largest cinema advertising network, has signed extended cinema advertising affiliate agreements with nine exhibitors, including LA Live, Metropolitan Theatres, Golden Star and Movie Scoop, the company announced today. The long-term agreements brings NCM’s Noovie pre-show entertainment program to more than 315 screens across 39 theaters.

The Noovie pre-show, which plays prior to film screenings, offers exclusive entertainment content, advertising and in-theater gaming courtesy of the Noovie Arcade and Noovie Trivia gaming apps.

NCM represents six of the top 10 exhibitors in the U.S. and a majority of the top 25, including Harkins theaters, which signed a deal with NCM earlier this year. As a result of that agreement, NCM added over 500 additional screens across 33 Harkins locations in Arizona, California, Colorado and Oklahoma.

“It’s exciting to see our network growing as we move forward in the recovery of the exhibition community,” said Jennifer Lupo, vice president of affiliate partnerships at NCM. “With the robust film slate planned for the last half of 2021 and into 2022, NCM and our premium pre-show, Noovie, is the perfect solution to add value for our exhibitors and their patrons.”

“NCM continues to be a valued partner of Metropolitan Theatres Corporation providing an array of services that benefit our company as well as our guests,” added David Corwin, president of Metropolitan Theatres Corporation. “Their pre-show, Noovie, creates an engaging and interactive experience for movie-goers with content that is current and entertaining. The Noovie pre-show is a staple on our screens.”

In addition to the new agreements, NCM has announced the hire of Christine Alducin as director of affiliate partnerships. Prior to NCM, she led the marketing and film buying groups for Cinema Latino.

“I’m thrilled to have someone with Christine’s background join our affiliate team at such a pivotal time for our business,” added Lupo.

A press release notes that NCM exhibitors are slated to open an additional 198 screens in 20 theaters by the end of August.