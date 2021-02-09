National CineMedia Teams With Ziosk for Digital Out-of-Home Partnership at Restaurants Nationwide

National CineMedia (NCM), the largest cinema advertising network in the U.S., has struck a new digital out-of-home relationship with Ziosk, the restaurant technology platform for guest engagement.

The digital out-of-home partnership between the companies, which was established to unite brands with audiences beyond theaters in various “complementary venues,” will sell Ziosk media inventory alongside NCM’s Noovie entertainment content and trivia programming via Ziosk’s national restaurant entertainment & media network, which consists of over 150,000 tablet screens on tables at restaurants across the U.S., including chains such as Olive Garden, Yard House, Outback, Red Robin and Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen.

Guests at these restaurants use the Ziosk tablets to view specials, order food and drink, enroll in loyalty and eclub programs, view entertainment, fill out surveys and complete contactless payment right at the table. Because the Ziosk platform allows content to be curated according to the “dining timeline,” relevant brand activation, trivia and entertainment content can be used to engage guests at appropriate moments during their time at the restaurant.

“Ziosk and National CineMedia go together like dinner and a movie – it’s the perfect place-based advertising combination,” said NCM senior vice president, digital out-of-home sales Steve Sapp in a statement. “Ziosk tablets are integral to the dining experience in so many innovative restaurants, especially with today’s consumer demand for contactless ordering and payment options. Plus, movies are often a staple of enjoyable dinner conversation, so our Noovie entertainment and trivia content will be a welcome addition to the table, giving brands the ability to have direct, one-to-one engagement with people in a communal dining environment.”

“Ziosk is at the heart of personal interaction, conversation and experience – at the dining table,” added Ziosk chairman and CEO Jack Baum. “Our collaboration with NCM enables Ziosk to bring best-in-class entertainment content to guests and further enhances their dining experience through innovative technology.”