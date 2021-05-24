Screendollars Launches PVOD Streaming Service ‘The Movie Hub’ with ROW8

Image courtesy: Screendollars

New streaming service ‘The Movie Hub’ debuted last week, allowing subscription-free premium video on demand (PVOD) purchases of new content from major studios including Disney, Universal, Warner Bros., Sony, and Paramount.

Available at Screendollars.com, the platform partners with ROW8 to offer recent titles including Wonder Woman 1984, Raya and the Last Dragon, Tom & Jerry, Nomadland, The Father, Judas and the Black Messiah, Godzilla vs. Kong, Soul, Chaos Walking, News of the World, Promising Young Woman, and The Croods: A New Age. The service also offers catalog titles as well.

The Movie Hub is available for download on Roku, Samsung, Vizio, Apple, and Android. The service also features ROW8’s proprietary “Movie Love Guarantee” which allows customers to exchange their original purchase for another film within 30 minutes, without any additional fees.

New Orleans-based Southern Theatres, which ranked #16 on Boxoffice PRO‘s Giants of Exhibition 2021 list of North America’s largest cinema circuits, recently became the first exhibitor circuit to sign on as a partner.

“This is the future for exhibitors and creates a new revenue stream for them. Through our long-term dealings with the exhibitors, we know how important their relationship with their customers is,” Screendollars President Thaddeus Bouchard said in a company press release. “This service offers the consumer the best at-home viewing experience and keeps them in the exhibitor’s family.”