Showcase Cinemas Reopens Concourse Plaza Multiplex Cinemas In NYC

Showcase Cinemas reopened its Bronx location Concourse Plaza Multiplex Cinemas on Friday, June 25. The location will also offer a free popcorn day on Saturday, June 26, with patrons receiving a small popcorn at no cost.

The location will be playing six films this weekend: F9, The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard, Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway, In the Heights, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, and A Quiet Place Part II.

Showcase Cinemas reopened its additional New York City locations earlier this year, including Linden Boulevard Multiplex Cinemas in Brooklyn, College Point Multiplex Cinemas in Queens, and Jamaica Multiplex Cinemas in Queens.

Capacity restrictions for NYC movie theaters were lifted on May 19.

“We know that people need and want to get back to the movies, and we’re extremely excited to welcome guests back to Concourse Plaza with free popcorn just as the summer movie season kicks off,” Showcase Cinemas VP of Global Marketing Mark Malinowski said in a press release. “As the closest cinema location to Washington Heights, we are excited that the community can now enjoy In The Heights in their own neighborhood.”

Showcase Cinemas ranked #11 on Boxoffice PRO‘s Giants of Exhibition 2021 of North America’s largest cinema circuits, with 321 screens at 24 locations.