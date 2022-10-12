Smile Surpasses $100M Globally

Courtesy of Paramount Pictures

Paramount Pictures’ horror film Smile has surpassed $100M at the global box office within the first two weeks of release. The film led the box office with a domestic opening weekend of $22.6M. Internationally, 15 markets opened at #1, a figure which rose to 24 markets in the second weekend. Top international markets include the United Kingdom ($5.9M), Mexico ($4.6M), Germany ($4.0M), France ($3.6M), Australia ($2.5M), Spain ($2.4M), and Brazil ($1.7M). The film currently sits with $55.5M at the domestic box office and $46.8M internationally, for a global total of $102.3M to-date. The film held its world premiere as the opening night film for Fantastic Fest in Austin. In a banner year for Paramount Pictures’, Smile is the studio’s sixth #1 movie of 2022. The studio was recently named the 2022 Geneva Convention Studio of the Year and featured earlier this month, when Boxoffice counted up the 2022 $100M domestic earners.

Smile also benefitted from an innovative marketing campaign, including a grassroots effort that saw actors smiling menacingly during major TV broadcasts, such as in the stands behind home plate at baseball games, in the stands of NFL games, and in the audience of popular morning shows. The stunt generated extensive media and social media coverage, with over 101M social media views. Other marketing included a TikTok Community Effect, as well as AR lenses in partnership with Instagram and Snapchat, allowing users to spread creepy smiles across their social channels. This week, moviegoers have the opportunity to claim exclusive Cinema Week rewards, including an 11” x 17” collector’s print commissioned and designed for fans by UK artist Doaly and a Smile limited-edition NFT.

“The moment we saw this film we knew it had immense cinematic potential, and we’re beyond thrilled and proud to see that audiences around the world agree wholeheartedly and are turning out in record numbers,” said Brian Robbins, chief executive officer and president of Paramount Pictures. “Thank you to our director, Parker Finn, our creative partners and our production team for delivering a fantastically terrifying movie; and thank you to our global marketing and distributions teams for hitting it out of the park once again.”