Sonic and SpongeBob Challenge Skywalker for Social Media Dominance

While Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker continued to dominate social media this past week, new trailers for The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge On The Run and Sonic the Hedgehog had saw those films featuring prominently across all tracked services.

The main impetus for Rise Of Skywalker’ssecond-week social media success was the debut of Disney Plus’ “The Mandalorian,” which has proven to be an excellent driver of interest for the theatrical franchise. New episodes will continue to come out on Fridays at midnight, which will only help the overall buzz leading to The Rise of Skywalker’s December 20 release. “The Mandalorian” has its finale a week later and will benefit itself from the enthusiasm of the millions of fans fresh off seeing the series’s latest theatrical entry. This is a masterstroke of timing for Disney and no doubt a trial run for how it can use its new streaming service to promote its blue chip stocks and snowball interest between theatrical and streaming services.

SpongeBob is always a star on social media, and as such it was hardly a surprise to see the new doing so well based on the release of a new trailer. Sonic was the feel-good story of the week, as a redesigned model for the main character was widely praised. A first look at the film a few months ago left many fans creeped out by Sonic’s original design, which many thought was too realistic and not true enough to the roots of the beloved video game character. It remains to be seen whether the money spent on the redesign was a good investment, but the film has at this point accumulated a fair amount of goodwill.

Twitter

Film New Page Likes Posts Post Likes Post Retweets Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker 9,514 16 114,426 17,727 The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge On The Run N/A 2 49,422 14,219 Knives Out 699 28 33,343 4,742 Cats 1,236 10 32,572 8,276 No Time To Die 263 11 30,434 4,486

Top 3 Posts:

Movie Date Power* Cats 14-Nov 8.6 The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge On The Run 14-Nov 8.0 Sonic the Hedgehog 13-Nov 7.6 * Calculated by Likes + Shares + Comments

Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker led all films on Twitter this past week in terms of likes and retweets, with 114,426 likes and 17,727 retweets. The week’s top post belonged to Taylor Swift alerting fans to the debut of her song “Beautiful Ghosts” from Cats.

Facebook

Film New Page Likes Posts Post Likes Post Shares Sonic the Hedgehog 25,402 3 94,692 101,179 Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker (64,377) 15 88,542 12,210 The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge On The Run null 6 39,335 27,551 No Time To Die (203,070) 7 25,498 1,679 Bad Boys For Life (47,649) 1 8,630 1,867

Top 3 Posts:

Movie Date Power* Sonic the Hedgehog 12-Nov 8.8 The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge On The Run 14-Nov 8.0 Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker 15-Nov 6.8 * Calculated by Likes + Shares + Comments

Sonic the Hedgehog proved to be the only film able to beat Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker this week, as its 94,692 likes and massive 101,179 shares led both categories. It also secured the most successful single post of the week with its trailer debut, earning a power ranking of 8.8. SpongeBob settled for a solid third place in terms of total likes with 39,335, while its share tally of 27,551 was second best on the week, causing its overall power ranking to move past Star Wars.

Instagram

Film New Followers Posts Post Likes Post Comments Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker 40,512 11 1,631,889 11,214 No Time To Die 4,595 7 188,418 1,135 Sonic the Hedgehog 19,694 3 86,405 4,005 Knives Out 4,892 12 54,966 578 The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge On The Run null 3 29,316 1,050

Top 3 Posts:

Movie Date Power* Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker 12-Nov 9.2 Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker 11-Nov 8.9 Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker 12-Nov 8.7 * Calculated by Likes + Shares + Comments

Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker had one of its most commanding weeks ever on Instagram with 1,631,889 likes, handily besting last week’s total by 300,000-plus. News from the film franchise combined with the aforementioned debut of “The Mandalorian” combined to create a perfect storm on Instagram, where it remains one of most prominent film franchises.