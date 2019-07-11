Social Pulse: Mulan Trailer Picks Up Big Buzz

Social Media Trends • Daniel Loria • July 11 2019
Social Media Snapshot – Wednesday  July 3 to Sunday July 7

In this week’s social media tracking, the gargantuan Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker was knocked off of its throne by Mulan, something that only Spider-Man: Far From Home managed over the last two months. Its 10.0 rating for its new trailer post was fitting as it generated over 10 million views in its first 24 hours, over 1.2 million likes and 59,000 comments. That is by far the biggest response from a trailer on Instagram since the inception of this column. 

Instagram

For the first time since this column’s inception we have seen a 10.0 Power Rating on Instagram for a film, as Mulan conquered the social media platform with its first trailer. It also had a very strong showing on Facebook where it had the top post on the week but came in just behind The Lion King for the most new page likes and post likes on the week. While the film’s release is still a long ways off (it doesn’t open till March 27, 2020), there is little doubt that it will be a massive global presence.


Film		 New Followers  Posts  Post Likes  Post Comments 
Mulan             1,300  1,489,215          61,909 
Star Wars           20,805  794,067            3,511 
The Lion King           37,317  412,848            5,417 
James Bond 007             5,073  91,634                661 
IT: Chapter Two             2,712  76,288                340 

Top 3 Posts:

MovieDatePower*
Mulan7-Jul10.0
Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker4-Jul9.0
Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker7-Jul8.9
* Calculated by Likes + Shares + Comments

Facebook

The Lion King three-peated atop the Facebook pile with 171,773 likes and over 46,000 shares. While this was indeed a strong and dominant showing, it was the debut of the first Mulan trailer that stole the show and gave Disney a 1-2 finish on the charts and the top 3 posts on the week. Outside of The Lion King’s roar and Mulan the charts were relatively quiet with no major trailers making a significant dent. 


Film 		 New Page Likes  Posts  Post Likes  Post Shares 
The Lion King         29,348 171,773          46,317 
Mulan         28,964147,592          50,308  
Hobbs & Shaw           9,959 22,572            2,371 
James Bond 007            (496)11,861               528 
IT: Chapter 2               682 9,197            1,392 

Top 3 Posts:

MovieDatePower*
Mulan7-Jul9.6
The Lion King7-Jul8.3
The Lion King4-Jul7.8
* Calculated by Likes + Shares + Comments

