Social Pulse: Mulan Trailer Picks Up Big Buzz

Social Media Snapshot – Wednesday July 3 to Sunday July 7

In this week’s social media tracking, the gargantuan Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker was knocked off of its throne by Mulan, something that only Spider-Man: Far From Home managed over the last two months. Its 10.0 rating for its new trailer post was fitting as it generated over 10 million views in its first 24 hours, over 1.2 million likes and 59,000 comments. That is by far the biggest response from a trailer on Instagram since the inception of this column.

Instagram

For the first time since this column’s inception we have seen a 10.0 Power Rating on Instagram for a film, as Mulan conquered the social media platform with its first trailer. It also had a very strong showing on Facebook where it had the top post on the week but came in just behind The Lion King for the most new page likes and post likes on the week. While the film’s release is still a long ways off (it doesn’t open till March 27, 2020), there is little doubt that it will be a massive global presence.



Film New Followers Posts Post Likes Post Comments Mulan 1,300 2 1,489,215 61,909 Star Wars 20,805 5 794,067 3,511 The Lion King 37,317 5 412,848 5,417 James Bond 007 5,073 3 91,634 661 IT: Chapter Two 2,712 1 76,288 340

Top 3 Posts:

Movie Date Power* Mulan 7-Jul 10.0 Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker 4-Jul 9.0 Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker 7-Jul 8.9 * Calculated by Likes + Shares + Comments

Facebook

The Lion King three-peated atop the Facebook pile with 171,773 likes and over 46,000 shares. While this was indeed a strong and dominant showing, it was the debut of the first Mulan trailer that stole the show and gave Disney a 1-2 finish on the charts and the top 3 posts on the week. Outside of The Lion King’s roar and Mulan the charts were relatively quiet with no major trailers making a significant dent.



Film New Page Likes Posts Post Likes Post Shares The Lion King 29,348 5 171,773 46,317 Mulan 28,964 1 147,592 50,308 Hobbs & Shaw 9,959 6 22,572 2,371 James Bond 007 (496) 4 11,861 528 IT: Chapter 2 682 1 9,197 1,392

Top 3 Posts: