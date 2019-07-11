Social Pulse: Mulan Trailer Picks Up Big Buzz

Social Media Snapshot – Wednesday July 3 to Sunday July 7
In this week’s social media tracking, the gargantuan Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker was knocked off of its throne by Mulan, something that only Spider-Man: Far From Home managed over the last two months.
Film
|New Followers
|Posts
|Post Likes
|Post Comments
|Mulan
|1,300
|2
|1,489,215
|61,909
|Star Wars
|20,805
|5
|794,067
|3,511
|The Lion King
|37,317
|5
|412,848
|5,417
|James Bond 007
|5,073
|3
|91,634
|661
|IT: Chapter Two
|2,712
|1
|76,288
|340
Top 3 Posts:
|Movie
|Date
|Power*
|Mulan
|7-Jul
|10.0
|Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker
|4-Jul
|9.0
|Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker
|7-Jul
|8.9
|* Calculated by Likes + Shares + Comments
The Lion King three-peated atop the Facebook pile with 171,773 likes and over 46,000 shares. While this was indeed a strong and dominant showing, it was the debut of the first Mulan trailer that stole the show and gave Disney a 1-2 finish on the charts and the top 3 posts on the week. Outside of The Lion King’s roar and Mulan the charts were relatively quiet with no major trailers making a significant dent.
Film
|New Page Likes
|Posts
|Post Likes
|Post Shares
|The Lion King
|29,348
|5
|171,773
|46,317
|Mulan
|28,964
|1
|147,592
|50,308
|Hobbs & Shaw
|9,959
|6
|22,572
|2,371
|James Bond 007
|(496)
|4
|11,861
|528
|IT: Chapter 2
|682
|1
|9,197
|1,392
Top 3 Posts:
|Movie
|Date
|Power*
|Mulan
|7-Jul
|9.6
|The Lion King
|7-Jul
|8.3
|The Lion King
|4-Jul
|7.8
