This Week on The Boxoffice Podcast: A Timetable to Open U.S. Cinemas

With select states announcing they will be reopening their respective economies in the coming weeks, The Boxoffice Podcast hosts Russ Fischer and Daniel Loria go over the White House guidelines to reopen business and what they mean for cinemas.
Episode Resources:
- Cinemas Listed Under ‘Phase One’ of White House’s Plan to Reopen the Economy
- Georgia Governor to Allow Theaters to Reopen as of Monday, April 27
- NATO On Early State Reopenings: “New Wide Release Movies Are Unlikely To Be Available”
- IFC To Make 200 Films Available to Cinemas for Free
