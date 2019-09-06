Thursday Night: It: Chapter Two Earns $10.5M Domestic Start for All-Time Second Highest Horror Launch

Friday Morning: Warner Bros. reports that Stephen King and director Andy Muschietti’s It: Chapter Two floated away to a strong $10.5 million start from shows beginning at 5pm in over 3,700 locations last night. That keeps the film on track to likely earn $90 million or more this weekend in North America, per the studio’s pre-release expectation.

Comparison-wise, this stands as the second highest Thursday night start of all-time in the horror genre and in September release history — trailing only the first It‘s $13.5 million two years ago in both categories. That pic opened at 7pm, so comparisons aren’t entirely one for one.

As recently as last year on this same weekend, Warner also opened The Nun to $5.4 million (It 2 exceeded that by 94 percent). The sequel also handily surpassed the $7.7 million Thursday start of last October’s Halloween by 36 percent.

Projections are in flux at this stage of the weekend (as always), but you can check out our earlier weekend forecast here for a more detailed breakdown on the whats and whys of scenarios for how the weekend ahead will play out.

More to come…