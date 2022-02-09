Tiger Group Online Auction Pacific Theatres Gear

Tiger Group is holding an online auction to sell a variety of gear from Pacific Theatres, the largest North American chain to go bankrupt as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Tiger is pleased to have been chosen to sell the assets for a premier theater chain that entertained hundreds of thousands of moviegoers over the past 75 years,” said Jonathan Holiday, Director of Business Development for Tiger Commercial & Industrial. “It is not often that this type of AV gear and other equipment becomes available on the market.”

Said equipment includes items from brands including Christie, Dolby, NEC, GDC, and QSC; products for sale include projectors, cinema monitors, servers, amplifiers, media blocks, popcorn makers, point of sale systems, and more. Brand new items up for bid include a Christie Solaria series projector, Touch Dynamic POS systems, JBL speakers, Doremi Fidelio wireless audio receivers, and arc lamps from NEC and Osram. Holiday singles out the auction’s 2019 Samsung LED screen with audio components, “one of just two such LED screens installed in the United States.”

Bidding is now open at SoldTiger.com and closes on Tuesday, February 22 at 10:30 AM PT.

“While the pandemic has impacted cinemas across the world, they are back again with attendance on the rise,” adds Holiday. “Whether you own theaters, produce live events or operate a rental firm, this equipment is ready to be utilized.”

The assets, which have been relocated to third-party storage facilities in City of Industry California and Quincy and Everett, Massachusetts, include: