Timewaying and Arts Alliance Media Introduce World’s Largest DCI-Certified 4K Digital LED Cinema Screen

Image courtesy: Arts Alliance Media (AAM)

Shenzhen Timewaying Co. Ltd (Timewaying), a leading technology manufacturer specializing in LED and 3D solutions, and Arts Alliance Media (AAM), a global leader in digital cinema software and services, have launched the new DCI-certified 20-meter 4K HeyLED cinema screen, becoming the world’s largest digital LED cinema screen on the market.

The HeyLED 20-meter cinema screen combines pure color, true black, and a high contrast ratio with patented high pixel fill rate technology. With high brightness up to 300 nits, 30,000:1 contrast ratio, 16-bit grayscale, and DCI-P3 wide color gamut, the HeyLED screen provides stronger color, realism, and depth.

While HDR ready, HeyLED technology uses an active ‘black screen’ instead of a passively reflected ‘white screen,’ which is the basis of its high contrast.

“The implementation of our LA4K-20 HeyLED allows exhibitors to create an entertainment destination that can facilitate a truly incomparable cinematic experience, attracting customers beyond their normal reach,” Timewaying’s Founder and CEO Andrew Chan said in a press release. “With a cross-over point around 20 metres in screen width, the cost gap between the LED cinema screen and high-end dual projector is closing.”

As official resellers of the immersive HeyLED brand, AAM will deliver the new 20-meter screen to exhibitors across Asia, Europe, and the Americas.

“The launch of the HeyLED LA4K-20 is a monumental moment for LED in cinema,” Arts Alliance Media’s CCO Dale Miller said in the same press release. “Not only does it reflect rapid development and demand but shows the full capabilities of bringing LED technology into a cinematic environment, and we look forward to being at the heart of its deployment.”

