Ushio Deutschland and BLV Merge to Form New Company: Ushio Germany GmbH

PRESS RELEASE —

Lighting company Ushio Deutschland GmbH announced Friday that it will merge with its sister company BLV under the new name Ushio Germany GmbH, effective on February 1.

Ushio is a specialty lighting producer, whose products include cinema lamps and laser projectors. With the parent company headquartered in Japan, their European subsidiary Ushio Deutschland GmbH was founded in 1992.

BLV is another lighting company whose product lines include offerings for sports facilities, aquariums, zoos, horticulture, and indoor greenery. Founded in 1968, they joined the Ushio Group in 1990.

The joint company will be based in Steinhoering, Germany. A press release notes that the name change will not affect any existing or future orders, contracts, or framework contracts.