Venom: Let There Be Carnage Crosses $100M Domestically, Breaks Additional Records in Russia

Tuesday, October 5 saw Sony release Venom: Let There Be Carnage pass the $100M mark at the domestic market. The film opened to a pandemic-high $90.030M on opening weekend, reaching the $100M mark after day five—one day quicker than its prequel, Venom, crossed the same milestone in 2018.

Currently, Venom: Let There Be Carnage sits on a $102.06M domestic gross, making it the seventh highest grosser of the year and one of only seven 2021 releases to cross the $100M mark so far. Of those films—Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Black Widow, F9, A Quiet Place Part II, Free Guy, and Jungle Cruise—two were released day-and-date (Disney’s Black Widow and Jungle Cruise), with the other five receiving a period of theatrical exclusivity upon initial release.

The record-breaking film—it also gave Cinemark and AMC their highest single-day grosses since the beginning of the pandemic—has chalked up another win in Russia, where it gave the country its highest opening of the pandemic era and Sony’s highest opening in the country ever. Per information provided by Russian cinema chain Karo, within four days of release Venom: Let There Be Carnage earned a total of 1 billion rubles (approx. $13.77M), making it the fastest film to reach that mark in the country. Opening weekend results surpassed those of the first Venom by 14 percent.

Thanks to the twin successes of September releases Venom: Let There Be Carnage and Dune (which prior to Venom‘s release held Russia’s record for highest pandemic-era opening), admissions and box office in the month of September 2021 were 30 percent higher than they were in September 2019, pre-pandemic.

Say Paul Heth, Karo Group CEO and Olga Zinyakova, President of KARO, in a joint statement: “We are very encouraged that our loyal audiences are choosing to experience epic storytelling from the world’s most gifted film makers on the big screen. These record breaking admissions and box office results continue to prove that an exclusive theatrical release window is a vital and irreplaceable platform for the ecosystem of both cinema operators and for motion picture producers and studios. As the leading theatrical market in Europe, Russia continues to play an integral role in the overall recovery of the global motion picture industry.”