Vista Group Returns to CineAsia to Showcase Vista Cloud, Movio Cinema EQ

Vista Group is returning to CineAsia this year to showcase their latest innovations. Vista Group businesses attending CineAsia in Bangkok, Thailand next week include the cinema management software company, Vista Cinema; the marketing data analytics and campaign management solutions company, Movio; and the box office reporting platform, Numero. Attendees will hear more about Vista Cinema’s Software as a Service (SaaS) offering Vista Cloud, with Vista Cinema General Manager APAC, Tan Ngaronga, presenting ahead of the Paramount Pictures presentation. Vista Cloud is a cloud-based SaaS solution being fully hosted, managed, and monitored by Vista Cinema, which focuses on optimizing and streamlining cinemas’ operations.

Movio’s new data analytics and campaign management solution for cinemas, Movio Cinema EQ, debuted last month and will make its global event debut at CineAsia. The solution for cinema marketers aims to offer more effective marketing campaigns to reach audiences.

“We’re delighted to be returning to CineAsia and sharing our innovative solutions that provide huge value for our clients and the industry,” says Vista Group’s Chief Executive Officer Kimbal Riley. “Following some key milestones this year with the launch of Movio Cinema EQ and Vista Cloud clients going live, we’re excited to connect with conference attendees in person and demonstrate our goal in empowering cinemas to provide the best experience for moviegoers.”