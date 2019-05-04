Avengers: Endgame Fastest to $500M Domestic, Possible Record 2nd Wknd ($145-155M); Tops Infinity War Overseas Total (#3 All-Time), Stands at $1.9B+ Global (#5 All-Time)

Saturday Update: Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame added an estimated $40.637 million on Friday, down an expected 74 percent from its record opening day one week before. With $514.53 million earned in just eight days domestically, Boxoffice continues to project a possible second weekend close to $150 million or more. More on that here.

Friday’s take for the MCU epic landed among the best second Fridays in history, trailing only Star Wars: The Force Awakens‘ $49.33 million on Christmas Day 2015. Endgame‘s second Friday performance registered 29 percent ahead of Infinity War ($31.45 million), nearly 40 percent ahead of Jurassic World ($29.1 million), and 41 percent ahead of Black Panther ($28.79 million).

With Endgame‘s eight-day stateside haul, the film topped the $500 million benchmark in a record eight days — two days quicker than Force Awakens and a remarkable seven days faster than Infinity War.

Based on eight-day performances, Endgame stands 17 percent ahead of Force Awakens ($440.2 million), 39 percent ahead of Infinity War ($369.8 million), and 60 percent ahead of Black Panther ($320.7 million).

On the all-time domestic chart, Endgame jumped from 16th place to 12th place on Friday, leaping past Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace ($474.55 million), Finding Dory ($486.3 million), and 2017’s Beauty and the Beast ($504 million).

While the math this weekend will be challenging for Endgame to best Force Awakens‘ second weekend record of $149.2 million by more than a marginal amount, we remain optimistic in Endgame‘s potential to do so with strong repeat business sales reported throughout the industry.

Friday’s relatively soft increases across the board also indicate that matinee business will surge throughout the weekend — not a surprising fact given that the previous seven days generated a record $536 million at the domestic box office, topping the $535 million during the final seven days of 2015..

Should current estimates and projections hold, a $150 million+ second weekend for Endgame would send its domestic haul to approximately $623.9 million in just ten days. That would be enough to pass Rogue One ($532.2 million), The Dark Knight ($535.2 million), Incredibles 2 ($608.6 million), Star Wars: The Last Jedi ($620.2 million), and the first Avengers ($623.4 million) for seventh place on the all-time chart.

Other Domestic Openers

Back on the domestic front, all three new releases opened close to the conservative end of expectations in the shadow of the Avengers epic. The Intruder earned $3.9 million on Friday, while Long Shot posted $3.63 million, and Uglydolls drew $2.5 million.

Endgame Global and International Updates

On Friday, Endgame posted another $88.2 million overseas, bringing the international cume to $1.4 billion — topping Infinity War‘s final gross of $1.3695 billion last year. Endgame is now third all-time internationally behind Avatar ($2.03 billion) and Titanic ($1.53 billion).

In tandem with the domestic performance, that lifts the global total to $1.9145 billion. The film remains in fifth place all-time worldwide as it approaches the $2 billion mark, which it will hit on Saturday.

By the end of the weekend, Endgame will surpass the final global totals of Force Awakens ($2.07 billion) and Infinity War ($2.05 billion) to trail only Avatar ($2.8 billion) and Titanic ($2.2 billion) on the all-time global chart.

International Endgame breakdowns through Friday, followed by weekend estimates on the domestic front:

Cume to Date Fri China $547.4M $35.8M UK $75.6M $4.5M Korea $68.4M $4.4M Mexico $53.5M $2.6M Brazil $47.0M $2.8M India $45.7M $2.0M Germany $39.9M $2.8M Australia $39.8M $1.9M France $37.3M $1.9M Japan $29.8M $2.6M Russia $27.6M $3.5M Indonesia $26.3M $1.5M Italy $26.0M $0.8M Philippines $25.9M $0.9M Spain $21.9M $1.2M Thailand $20.5M $0.8M Hong Kong $20.0M $1.1M Taiwan $19.3M $1.0M Malaysia $16.0M $0.9M Other $212.1M $15.1M Total $1,400.0M $88.2M

Early Weekend Estimates (Domestic)

FRI, MAY. 3 – SUN, MAY. 5

WIDE (1000+) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 Avengers: Endgame $150,000,000 -58% 4,662 0 $32,175 $623,894,638 2 Disney 2 Long Shot $10,700,000 — 3,230 — $3,313 $10,700,000 1 Lionsgate 3 The Intruder $10,500,000 — 2,222 — $4,725 $10,500,000 1 Sony / Screen Gems 4 UglyDolls $9,200,000 — 3,652 — $2,519 $9,200,000 1 STX Entertainment 5 Captain Marvel $4,500,000 -46% 2,243 -192 $2,006 $420,992,018 9 Disney 6 Breakthrough $4,000,000 -41% 2,884 -29 $1,387 $33,276,512 3 20th Century Fox 7 The Curse of La Llorona $3,700,000 -54% 2,540 -832 $1,457 $48,300,003 3 Warner Bros. / New Line 8 Shazam! $2,400,000 -57% 2,521 -1110 $952 $135,143,790 5 Warner Bros. 9 Dumbo $1,500,000 -57% 1,668 -712 $899 $109,776,592 6 Walt Disney Pictures 10 Little (2019) $1,400,000 -60% 1,359 -760 $1,030 $38,510,325 4 Universal Pictures 11 Penguins $525,000 -54% 1,052 -763 $499 $6,905,829 3 Disney / Disneynature

LIMITED (100 — 999) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 Pet Sematary $2,200,000 66% 655 -1000 $3,359 $55,457,219 5 Paramount Pictures 2 El Chicano $800,000 — 605 — $1,322 $800,000 1 Briarcliff Entertainment 3 Us (2019) $480,000 -59% 599 -656 $801 $173,905,690 7 Universal Pictures 4 Missing Link $280,000 -74% 707 -881 $396 $16,144,073 4 United Artists Releasing 5 How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World $200,000 -16% 245 -37 $816 $159,967,060 14 Universal / DreamWorks Animation 6 After (2019) $175,000 -57% 227 -380 $771 $12,004,934 4 Aviron Pictures 7 Five Feet Apart $79,000 -43% 153 -106 $516 $79,000 8 CBS Films 8 Hellboy $67,000 -81% 179 -748 $374 $67,000 4 Lionsgate / Summit

PLATFORM (1 — 99) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 Kalank $92,000 -67% 85 -198 $1,082 $2,707,084 3 FIP 2 Tyler Perry’s A Madea Family Funeral $56,000 42% 98 21 $571 $56,000 10 Lionsgate 3 Alita: Battle Angel $19,000 -55% 43 -40 $442 $85,690,390 12 20th Century Fox 4 Ash is Purest White $4,400 107% 6 1 $733 $4,400 8 Cohen Media Group 5 Faith, Hope & Love $2,000 11% 2 1 $1,000 $2,000 8 ArtAffects Entertainment

Friday Report: Sony’s The Intruder pulled an estimated $865K Thursday night start, topping the three new releases of the weekend so far. The thriller’s take registered 41 percent higher than Breaking In‘s $615K start last May, although that title opened over Mother’s Day weekend.

Lionsgate’s Long Shot took in $660K to begin the weekend, which is comparable to the $675K start of the Overboard remake on the same weekend last year. The film is expected to generate long legs thanks to excellent pre-release screening buzz.

Meanwhile, Uglydolls earned $300K last night to kick off its first weekend. While that came in 57 percent behind Wonder Park‘s $700K earlier this year, the latter title opened during Spring Break. We expect the STX release to enjoy a strong internal weekend multiplier this weekend.

Of course, it will be Disney and Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame that will handily win the weekend again as it chases what could be a record sophomore frame performance. More updates to follow…