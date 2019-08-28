Weekend Forecast: Angel Has Fallen, Good Boys, & The Lion King Look to Lead Labor Day Weekend

This week’s forecast is relatively short and simple with no major studios opting to release a new film on a wide platform. Two notables that could be sleeper candidates to enter the top ten are Yash Raj’s Saaho (opening Thursday) and OTL’s Don’t Let Go, the fourth horror/thriller release to hit theaters this month.

Otherwise, as has become an increasing tradition, holdovers will make up the bulk of the long weekend’s business in theaters as studios wave goodbye to the summer season and the remainder of schools check back into session after Labor Day this coming Monday. Angel Has Fallen should have a clear path to repeat in the top spot after it opened on the high end of expectations with $21.4 million last weekend, while Good Boys is earning strong word of mouth after a solid 46 percent drop in its second frame.

Titles like Overcomer and Hobbs & Shaw (among others) should also post healthy holds this weekend with no fresh competition in the way, but we expect the family appeal of The Lion King to push it back into the top three over the holiday period.

Top 10 vs. Last Year

Boxoffice projects this four-day weekend’s top ten films will decline approximately 3 – 8 percent from the same four-day holiday frame one year ago. That weekend generated $96.3 million across the top ten as Operation Finale opened in the wake of Crazy Rich Asians‘ continued dominance in first place.

Weekend Forecast

Film Distributor 4-Day Weekend Forecast Projected Domestic Total through Monday, September 2 % Change from Last Wknd Angel Has Fallen Lionsgate $14,700,000 $43,700,000 -31% Good Boys Universal $13,900,000 $61,000,000 20% The Lion King (2019) Disney $11,600,000 $525,800,000 44% Hobbs & Shaw Universal $9,500,000 $160,500,000 18% Overcomer Sony / AFFIRM Films $8,500,000 $19,500,000 4% The Angry Birds Movie 2 Sony / Columbia $7,000,000 $37,000,000 9% Ready or Not Fox Searchlight $6,800,000 $20,900,000 -15% Dora and the Lost City of Gold Paramount $6,400,000 $51,800,000 20% Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood Sony / Columbia $6,300,000 $131,900,000 26% Scary Stories to Tell In the Dark Lionsgate / CBS Films $5,500,000 $58,000,000 -6%

Alex Edghill contributed to this report

Forecasts subject to change as location counts are finalized before Friday.

Contact us for information about subscribing to Boxoffice’s suite of forecasting and data services.