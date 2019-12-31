Weekend Forecast: Star Wars, Jumanji Sequels and Little Women to Ring In 2020 Atop the Box Office

As 2019 comes to a close this week and our attention turns toward the start of a new decade, this forecast will be relatively brief due to the fact most studios are sitting out the weekend in terms of new releases. Sony’s The Grudge remake will represent the lone opener, but holiday holdovers will remain the focus as the industry ushers in a new year.
To little surprise, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will be targeting its third weekend in first place. Although the sequel trilogy finale has performed more in line with conservative forecasts than bullish ones, its solid run overall still provides enough momentum to help kick off the new year.
Jumanji: The Next Level will likely continue to display its strong holding power, while Little Women is showing early signs of a leggy run that should carry through January.
Top 10 vs. Last Year
Boxoffice projects this weekend’s top ten films will increase approximately 1 to 6 percent from the same weekend one year ago, when the top 10 was lead by Aquaman and a new release (Escape Room) as part of an overall $119 million top ten for the first weekend of 2019.
Weekend Forecast
|Film
|Distributor
|3-Day Weekend Forecast
|Projected Domestic Total through Sunday, January 5
|% Change from Last Wknd
|Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
|Disney / Lucasfilm
|$36,600,000
|$454,600,000
|-49%
|Jumanji: The Next Level
|Sony / Columbia
|$20,000,000
|$226,500,000
|-43%
|Little Women (2019)
|Sony / Columbia
|$12,900,000
|$57,800,000
|-23%
|Frozen II
|Disney
|$11,500,000
|$450,200,000
|-32%
|Spies In Disguise
|Fox
|$9,000,000
|$45,100,000
|-33%
|The Grudge
|Sony / Columbia
|$8,500,000
|$8,500,000
|NEW
|Knives Out
|Lionsgate
|$7,100,000
|$126,800,000
|-28%
|Uncut Gems
|A24
|$6,700,000
|$35,600,000
|-30%
|Bombshell
|Lionsgate
|$3,300,000
|$23,400,000
|-31%
|Cats
|Universal
|$2,600,000
|$24,100,000
|-46%
Forecasts subject to change as location counts are finalized before Friday
The chart above excludes releases and potential expansions from limited and platform films
