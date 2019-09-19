Charlie’s Angels Rides the Power of Pop to Social Media Victory

Charlie’s Angels debuted a new music video featuring Ariana Grande, Lana Del Rey, and Miley Cyrus that proved one of the biggest stories on the week on both Twitter and Instagram. A new trailer from Ford v Ferrari made a splash on Facebook. Demonstrating the powerful draw of Bond with audiences, No Time To Die narrowly missed out on charting on all three tracked services despite not actually having a new trailer or major news story outside of some set pics and rumors about potentially having a female 007.
|Film
|New Page Likes
|Posts
|Post Likes
|Post Retweets
|Charlie’s Angels
|3,031
|13
|80,763
|21,654
|Joker
|3,378
|7
|60,448
|13,469
|The Addams Family
|2,522
|37
|52,438
|9,157
|Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
|3,418
|12
|45,181
|5,825
|No Time To Die
|1,798
|7
|29,967
|4,974
Top 3 Posts:
|Movie
|Date
|Power*
|Charlie’s Angels
|13-Sep
|9.1
|Charlie’s Angels
|11-Sep
|9.1
|Charlie’s Angels
|11-Sep
|8.8
|
|
|
|* Calculated by Likes + Shares + Comments
Charlie’s Angels led upcoming films on Twitter for the week in both post likes and shares, with 80,763 and 21,654 respectively. Perhaps even more impressive was that the film managed to take all three spots in the top three single posts on the week, the first time since this column’s inception that that has happened. The big news was not a trailer or clip but rather the anticipation for—and subsequent release of—a music video for the film by three social media heavyweights: Ariana Grande, Lana Del Rey, and Miley Cyrus.
|Film
|New Page Likes
|Posts
|Post Likes
|Post Shares
|Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil
|17,783
|7
|423,876
|65,949
|Downton Abbey
|10,106
|15
|156,884
|27,498
|Ford v Ferrari
|1,546
|8
|74,744
|34,212
|Rambo: Last Blood
|(1,562)
|13
|60,597
|6,253
|No Time To Die
|7,472
|7
|39,310
|2,867
Top 3 Posts:
|Movie
|Date
|Power*
|Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil
|11-Sep
|9.2
|Ford v Ferrari
|15-Sep
|8.3
|Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
|12-Sep
|8.2
|* Calculated by Likes + Shares + Comments
|
|
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil continued to have a huge following on Facebook, with its mammoth 423,876 likes on the week stemming largely from a clip showing Angelina Jolie transform into the classic Disney villainness. It managed to hold down the first and third most popular post on the week. Ford v Ferrari’s second trailer also made waves on the service, where it had the second most talked about single post over the period.
|Film
|New Followers
|Posts
|Post Likes
|Post Comments
|Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
|34,798
|6
|761,523
|2,886
|Charlie’s Angels
|48,464
|9
|415,886
|4,369
|Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil
|15,866
|7
|331,842
|3,033
|Joker
|39,758
|7
|328,466
|2,711
|Downton Abbey
|12,068
|11
|314,712
|5,187
Top 3 Posts:
|Movie
|Date
|Power*
|Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker
|12-Sep
|9.0
|Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil
|12-Sep
|8.8
|No Time To Die
|09-Sep
|8.6
|* Calculated by Likes + Shares + Comments
|
|
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker had its lowest like total in months at 761,523. But that was still good enough to hand it yet another weekly crown. No Time To Die ended up in 6th position on a week that narrowly saw it missing the weekly triple crown. Joker had another top five finish after its Twitter heroics on the week, a very strong sign for its potential this October given its stellar reviews and buzz coming out of the Toronto International Film Festival.
Share this post