Charlie’s Angels Rides the Power of Pop to Social Media Victory

Charlie’s Angels debuted a new music video featuring Ariana Grande, Lana Del Rey, and Miley Cyrus that proved one of the biggest stories on the week on both Twitter and Instagram. A new trailer from Ford v Ferrari made a splash on Facebook. Demonstrating the powerful draw of Bond with audiences, No Time To Die narrowly missed out on charting on all three tracked services despite not actually having a new trailer or major news story outside of some set pics and rumors about potentially having a female 007.

Twitter

Film New Page Likes Posts Post Likes Post Retweets Charlie’s Angels 3,031 13 80,763 21,654 Joker 3,378 7 60,448 13,469 The Addams Family 2,522 37 52,438 9,157 Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker 3,418 12 45,181 5,825 No Time To Die 1,798 7 29,967 4,974

Top 3 Posts:

Movie Date Power* Charlie’s Angels 13-Sep 9.1 Charlie’s Angels 11-Sep 9.1 Charlie’s Angels 11-Sep 8.8





* Calculated by Likes + Shares + Comments

Charlie’s Angels led upcoming films on Twitter for the week in both post likes and shares, with 80,763 and 21,654 respectively. Perhaps even more impressive was that the film managed to take all three spots in the top three single posts on the week, the first time since this column’s inception that that has happened. The big news was not a trailer or clip but rather the anticipation for—and subsequent release of—a music video for the film by three social media heavyweights: Ariana Grande, Lana Del Rey, and Miley Cyrus.

Facebook

Film New Page Likes Posts Post Likes Post Shares Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil 17,783 7 423,876 65,949 Downton Abbey 10,106 15 156,884 27,498 Ford v Ferrari 1,546 8 74,744 34,212 Rambo: Last Blood (1,562) 13 60,597 6,253 No Time To Die 7,472 7 39,310 2,867

Top 3 Posts:

Movie Date Power* Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil 11-Sep 9.2 Ford v Ferrari 15-Sep 8.3 Maleficent: Mistress of Evil 12-Sep 8.2 * Calculated by Likes + Shares + Comments





Maleficent: Mistress of Evil continued to have a huge following on Facebook, with its mammoth 423,876 likes on the week stemming largely from a clip showing Angelina Jolie transform into the classic Disney villainness. It managed to hold down the first and third most popular post on the week. Ford v Ferrari’s second trailer also made waves on the service, where it had the second most talked about single post over the period.

Instagram

Film New Followers Posts Post Likes Post Comments Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker 34,798 6 761,523 2,886 Charlie’s Angels 48,464 9 415,886 4,369 Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil 15,866 7 331,842 3,033 Joker 39,758 7 328,466 2,711 Downton Abbey 12,068 11 314,712 5,187

Top 3 Posts:

Movie Date Power* Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker 12-Sep 9.0 Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil 12-Sep 8.8 No Time To Die 09-Sep 8.6 * Calculated by Likes + Shares + Comments





Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker had its lowest like total in months at 761,523. But that was still good enough to hand it yet another weekly crown. No Time To Die ended up in 6th position on a week that narrowly saw it missing the weekly triple crown. Joker had another top five finish after its Twitter heroics on the week, a very strong sign for its potential this October given its stellar reviews and buzz coming out of the Toronto International Film Festival.