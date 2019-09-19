Charlie’s Angels Rides the Power of Pop to Social Media Victory

Social Media Trends • Alex Edghill • September 19 2019

Charlie’s Angels debuted a new music video featuring Ariana Grande, Lana Del Rey, and Miley Cyrus that proved one of the biggest stories on the week on both Twitter and Instagram. A new trailer from Ford v Ferrari made a splash on Facebook. Demonstrating the powerful draw of Bond with audiences, No Time To Die narrowly missed out on charting on all three tracked services despite not actually having a new trailer or major news story outside of some set pics and rumors about potentially having a female 007.

Twitter

Film New Page Likes Posts Post Likes Post Retweets
Charlie’s Angels        3,031  13         80,763         21,654 
 Joker         3,378         60,448         13,469 
The Addams Family        2,522  37         52,438           9,157 
 Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker         3,418  12         45,181           5,825 
 No Time To Die        1,798         29,967           4,974 

Top 3 Posts:

Movie Date Power*
Charlie’s Angels 13-Sep 9.1
Charlie’s Angels 11-Sep 9.1
Charlie’s Angels 11-Sep 8.8



* Calculated by Likes + Shares + Comments

Charlie’s Angels led upcoming films on Twitter for the week in both post likes and shares, with 80,763 and 21,654 respectively. Perhaps even more impressive was that the film managed to take all three spots in the top three single posts on the week, the first time since this column’s inception that that has happened. The big news was not a trailer or clip but rather the anticipation for—and subsequent release of—a music video for the film by three social media heavyweights: Ariana Grande, Lana Del Rey, and Miley Cyrus. 

Facebook

Film   New Page Likes   Posts   Post Likes   Post Shares 
 Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil         17,783         423,876         65,949 
 Downton Abbey         10,106  15         156,884         27,498 
 Ford v Ferrari           1,546           74,744         34,212 
 Rambo: Last Blood         (1,562) 13           60,597           6,253 
 No Time To Die          7,472           39,310           2,867 

Top 3 Posts:

Movie Date Power*
Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil 11-Sep 9.2
Ford v Ferrari 15-Sep 8.3
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil 12-Sep 8.2
* Calculated by Likes + Shares + Comments

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil continued to have a huge following on Facebook, with its mammoth 423,876 likes on the week stemming largely from a clip showing Angelina Jolie transform into the classic Disney villainness. It managed to hold down the first and third most popular post on the week. Ford v Ferrari’s second trailer also made waves on the service, where it had the second most talked about single post over the period. 

Instagram

Film  New Followers   Posts   Post Likes   Post Comments 
 Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker        34,798         761,523         2,886 
 Charlie’s Angels        48,464         415,886         4,369 
 Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil         15,866         331,842         3,033 
 Joker        39,758         328,466         2,711 
 Downton Abbey         12,068  11         314,712         5,187 

Top 3 Posts:

Movie Date Power*
Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker 12-Sep 9.0
Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil 12-Sep 8.8
No Time To Die 09-Sep 8.6
* Calculated by Likes + Shares + Comments

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker had its lowest like total in months at 761,523. But that was still good enough to hand it yet another weekly crown. No Time To Die ended up in 6th position on a week that narrowly saw it missing the weekly triple crown. Joker had another top five finish after its Twitter heroics on the week, a very strong sign for its potential this October given its stellar reviews and buzz coming out of the Toronto International Film Festival. 

