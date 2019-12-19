Ghostbusters: Afterlife, In the Heights Drum Up Social Media Buzz

Social Media Trends • Alex Edghill • December 19 2019

For the first time in over six months, we do not have Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker in our weekly social media run-down. Since the latest Star Wars entry is now in theaters, it has shifted out of our tracking, leaving room for other films to no longer be dwarfed by the Disney juggernaut.

Twitter

Film New Page Likes Posts Post Likes Post Retweets
 Ghostbusters: Afterlife             N/A         73,065         25,871 
 Sonic The Hedgehog          5,912  13         70,109         53,599 
 Wonder Woman 1984         19,681         48,196           8,179 
 In The Heights              N/A  10         42,019         13,298 
 No Time To Die              989         36,258           5,922 

Top 3 Posts:

Movie Date Power*
In The Heights 12-Dec 8.7
In The Heights 13-Dec 8.5
Sonic The Hedgehog 15-Dec 8.4
* Calculated by Likes + Shares + Comments

Ghostbusters: Afterlife led all upcoming films on Twitter this past week with 73,065 post likes. Its first trailer was a big success on the service, where it managed to secure the most likes with only a single post. The film also secured the record of most likes per post of any film on the week. The most retweeted upcoming film was Sonic The Hedgehog, though, as its 53,354 shares were more than double those achieved by Ghostbusters. The upcoming musical In The Heights secured the top two single posts on the week with its first trailer, which greatly raised its awareness with its timely message of hope and kindness.

Facebook

Film   New Page Likes   Posts   Post Likes   Post Shares 
 Jumanji: The Next Level          8,703  16         71,296           5,412 
 Wonder Woman 1984        33,629         40,582           3,060 
 Top Gun: Maverick          4,038         38,789         10,570 
 No Time To Die         11,102         32,346           1,837 
 Antlers           2,026         32,157         24,630 

Top 3 Posts:

Movie Date Power*
Ghostbusters: Afterlife 9-Dec 8.2
Antlers 10-Dec 8.0
Top Gun: Maverick 15-Dec 7.9
* Calculated by Likes + Shares + Comments

Jumanji: The Next Level was the top dog on Facebook this past week with 71,296 likes. In terms of shares, Antlers’ 24,630 far exceeded second place finisher Top Gun: Maverick’s 10,570. Wonder Woman 1984 had a strong third place; the Warner Bros. film is still riding high on the buzz its first trailer created two weeks ago. It was also the only film to chart in the top five across all Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, demonstrating its very broad appeal. 

Instagram

Film  New Followers   Posts   Post Likes   Post Comments 
 Jumanji: The Next Level         13,978  25         205,353         1,878 
 No Time To Die          8,626         191,639         2,408 
 Wonder Woman  1984        24,449         132,040            659 
 In The Heights              N/A 12           88,399         1,848 
 Spies In Disguise           2,239  14           56,207            415 

Top 3 Posts:

Movie Date Power*
In The Heights 12-Dec 8.8
Like A Boss 9-Dec 8.6
Spies In Disguise 13-Dec 8.2
* Calculated by Likes + Shares + Comments

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker has proven particularly popular on Instagram. With Skywalker out of the picture, Jumanji: The Next Level took the weekly crown with its 205,353 likes. No Time To Die also continued generate buzz following the release of its first trailer two weeks ago. Lastly, In The Heights once again showed off its appeal; the film had the week’s single-most talked about post on Instagram.

