Ghostbusters: Afterlife, In the Heights Drum Up Social Media Buzz

For the first time in over six months, we do not have Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker in our weekly social media run-down. Since the latest Star Wars entry is now in theaters, it has shifted out of our tracking, leaving room for other films to no longer be dwarfed by the Disney juggernaut.

Twitter

Film New Page Likes Posts Post Likes Post Retweets Ghostbusters: Afterlife N/A 1 73,065 25,871 Sonic The Hedgehog 5,912 13 70,109 53,599 Wonder Woman 1984 19,681 4 48,196 8,179 In The Heights N/A 10 42,019 13,298 No Time To Die 989 7 36,258 5,922

Top 3 Posts:

Movie Date Power* In The Heights 12-Dec 8.7 In The Heights 13-Dec 8.5 Sonic The Hedgehog 15-Dec 8.4 * Calculated by Likes + Shares + Comments

Ghostbusters: Afterlife led all upcoming films on Twitter this past week with 73,065 post likes. Its first trailer was a big success on the service, where it managed to secure the most likes with only a single post. The film also secured the record of most likes per post of any film on the week. The most retweeted upcoming film was Sonic The Hedgehog, though, as its 53,354 shares were more than double those achieved by Ghostbusters. The upcoming musical In The Heights secured the top two single posts on the week with its first trailer, which greatly raised its awareness with its timely message of hope and kindness.

Facebook

Film New Page Likes Posts Post Likes Post Shares Jumanji: The Next Level 8,703 16 71,296 5,412 Wonder Woman 1984 33,629 6 40,582 3,060 Top Gun: Maverick 4,038 1 38,789 10,570 No Time To Die 11,102 5 32,346 1,837 Antlers 2,026 1 32,157 24,630

Top 3 Posts:

Movie Date Power* Ghostbusters: Afterlife 9-Dec 8.2 Antlers 10-Dec 8.0 Top Gun: Maverick 15-Dec 7.9 * Calculated by Likes + Shares + Comments

Jumanji: The Next Level was the top dog on Facebook this past week with 71,296 likes. In terms of shares, Antlers’ 24,630 far exceeded second place finisher Top Gun: Maverick’s 10,570. Wonder Woman 1984 had a strong third place; the Warner Bros. film is still riding high on the buzz its first trailer created two weeks ago. It was also the only film to chart in the top five across all Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, demonstrating its very broad appeal.

Instagram

Film New Followers Posts Post Likes Post Comments Jumanji: The Next Level 13,978 25 205,353 1,878 No Time To Die 8,626 6 191,639 2,408 Wonder Woman 1984 24,449 5 132,040 659 In The Heights N/A 12 88,399 1,848 Spies In Disguise 2,239 14 56,207 415

Top 3 Posts:

Movie Date Power* In The Heights 12-Dec 8.8 Like A Boss 9-Dec 8.6 Spies In Disguise 13-Dec 8.2 * Calculated by Likes + Shares + Comments

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker has proven particularly popular on Instagram. With Skywalker out of the picture, Jumanji: The Next Level took the weekly crown with its 205,353 likes. No Time To Die also continued generate buzz following the release of its first trailer two weeks ago. Lastly, In The Heights once again showed off its appeal; the film had the week’s single-most talked about post on Instagram.