Ghostbusters: Afterlife, In the Heights Drum Up Social Media Buzz

For the first time in over six months, we do not have Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker in our weekly social media run-down. Since the latest Star Wars entry is now in theaters, it has shifted out of our tracking, leaving room for other films to no longer be dwarfed by the Disney juggernaut.
|Film
|New Page Likes
|Posts
|Post Likes
|Post Retweets
|Ghostbusters: Afterlife
|N/A
|1
|73,065
|25,871
|Sonic The Hedgehog
|5,912
|13
|70,109
|53,599
|Wonder Woman 1984
|19,681
|4
|48,196
|8,179
|In The Heights
|N/A
|10
|42,019
|13,298
|No Time To Die
|989
|7
|36,258
|5,922
Top 3 Posts:
|Movie
|Date
|Power*
|In The Heights
|12-Dec
|8.7
|In The Heights
|13-Dec
|8.5
|Sonic The Hedgehog
|15-Dec
|8.4
|* Calculated by Likes + Shares + Comments
Ghostbusters: Afterlife led all upcoming films on Twitter this past week with 73,065 post likes. Its first trailer was a big success on the service, where it managed to secure the most likes with only a single post. The film also secured the record of most likes per post of any film on the week. The most retweeted upcoming film was Sonic The Hedgehog, though, as its 53,354 shares were more than double those achieved by Ghostbusters. The upcoming musical In The Heights secured the top two single posts on the week with its first trailer, which greatly raised its awareness with its timely message of hope and kindness.
|Film
|New Page Likes
|Posts
|Post Likes
|Post Shares
|Jumanji: The Next Level
|8,703
|16
|71,296
|5,412
|Wonder Woman 1984
|33,629
|6
|40,582
|3,060
|Top Gun: Maverick
|4,038
|1
|38,789
|10,570
|No Time To Die
|11,102
|5
|32,346
|1,837
|Antlers
|2,026
|1
|32,157
|24,630
Top 3 Posts:
|Movie
|Date
|Power*
|Ghostbusters: Afterlife
|9-Dec
|8.2
|Antlers
|10-Dec
|8.0
|Top Gun: Maverick
|15-Dec
|7.9
|* Calculated by Likes + Shares + Comments
Jumanji: The Next Level was the top dog on Facebook this past week with 71,296 likes. In terms of shares, Antlers’ 24,630 far exceeded second place finisher Top Gun: Maverick’s 10,570. Wonder Woman 1984 had a strong third place; the Warner Bros. film is still riding high on the buzz its first trailer created two weeks ago. It was also the only film to chart in the top five across all Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, demonstrating its very broad appeal.
|Film
|New Followers
|Posts
|Post Likes
|Post Comments
|Jumanji: The Next Level
|13,978
|25
|205,353
|1,878
|No Time To Die
|8,626
|6
|191,639
|2,408
|Wonder Woman 1984
|24,449
|5
|132,040
|659
|In The Heights
|N/A
|12
|88,399
|1,848
|Spies In Disguise
|2,239
|14
|56,207
|415
Top 3 Posts:
|Movie
|Date
|Power*
|In The Heights
|12-Dec
|8.8
|Like A Boss
|9-Dec
|8.6
|Spies In Disguise
|13-Dec
|8.2
|* Calculated by Likes + Shares + Comments
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker has proven particularly popular on Instagram. With Skywalker out of the picture, Jumanji: The Next Level took the weekly crown with its 205,353 likes. No Time To Die also continued generate buzz following the release of its first trailer two weeks ago. Lastly, In The Heights once again showed off its appeal; the film had the week’s single-most talked about post on Instagram.
