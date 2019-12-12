Wonder Woman 1984, Mulan, No Time to Die Steal Some of Star Wars‘ Social Media Shine

It truly is the end of a social media era as Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker approaches its release week. The past six months have been a focused onslaught like never witnessed before. The massive success of “The Mandalorian” has added fuel to the fire, increasing awareness for Rise to just about as high as it could possibly be and setting the stage for a possible record-breaking opening.

That said, this past week three trailers from heavyweight contenders—Wonder Woman 1984, Mulan, and No Time to Die—stole some of Star Wars’ spotlight. This is the first time in over six months that four films charted in the top five across all three tracked social media services, just about blocking out all the light from other upcoming releases.

Twitter

Film New Page Likes Posts Post Likes Post Retweets Wonder Woman 1984 27,812 10 522,437 178,009 Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker 11,467 77 328,463 50,920 No Time To Die 40,497 8 261,555 95,251 Mulan 7,453 2 89,187 37,152 Birds Of Prey 2,363 7 42,927 12,646

Top 3 Posts:

Movie Date Power* Wonder Woman 1984 8-Dec 9.2 No Time To Die 4-Dec 8.8 Wonder Woman 1984 7-Dec 8.8 * Calculated by Likes + Shares + Comments

Wonder Woman 1984 led all films on Twitter this past week with 522,437 likes and 178,009 retweets. Its first trailer was a massive success online. The first film was a runaway success on release in 2017, with over $400 million domestically and $800 million worldwide. If the online reaction to the first 1984 trailer is any indication the sequel won’t have much of a problem reaching those lofty numbers.

Facebook

Film New Page Likes Posts Post Likes Post Shares No Time To Die 64,934 6 232,052 106,000 Mulan 8,986 2 189,165 94,737 Wonder Woman 1984 15,000 8 120,543 89,013 Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker 6,915 20 95,923 16,145 Jumanji: The Next Level 6,328 18 55,965 5,131

Top 3 Posts:

Movie Date Power* No Time To Die 4-Dec 9.0 Mulan 5-Dec 8.9 Wonder Woman 1984 8-Dec 8.6 * Calculated by Likes + Shares + Comments

No Time To Die was the film to beat on Facebook, where it secured 232,052 likes, 106,000 shares, and 64,934 new page likes. The latest entry in the Bond franchise has been charting consistently for months now, so it’s no surprise that its first trailer was such a big success. With Star Wars about to hit theaters, thus falling gout of the tracking range for this column, the way is cleared for Mr. Bond to be front and center leading up to No Time To Die’s April release.

Instagram

Film New Followers Posts Post Likes Post Comments Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker 75,336 16 3,589,255 17,022 Mulan 19,034 2 612,154 19,983 No Time To Die 50,663 5 581,810 11,788 Wonder Woman 1984 5,299 7 478,241 6,625 Birds of Prey 5,708 6 111,342 1,326

Top 3 Posts:

Movie Date Power* Mulan 5-Dec 9.6 Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker 3-Dec 9.5 Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker 3-Dec 9.3 * Calculated by Likes + Shares + Comments

While Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker continued its unbelievable run on Instagram, Mulan had its strongest showing overall. Its new trailer narrowly edged out No Time To Die with 612,154 likes. Mulan also generated the most post comments across all upcoming films, with 19,983.