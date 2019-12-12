Wonder Woman 1984, Mulan, No Time to Die Steal Some of Star Wars‘ Social Media Shine

Social Media Trends • Alex Edghill • December 12 2019

It truly is the end of a social media era as Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker approaches its release week. The past six months have been a focused onslaught like never witnessed before. The massive success of “The Mandalorian” has added fuel to the fire, increasing awareness for Rise to just about as high as it could possibly be and setting the stage for a possible record-breaking opening. 

That said, this past week three trailers from heavyweight contenders—Wonder Woman 1984, Mulan, and No Time to Die—stole some of Star Wars’ spotlight. This is the first time in over six months that four films charted in the top five across all three tracked social media services, just about blocking out all the light from other upcoming releases.

Twitter

Film New Page Likes Posts Post Likes Post Retweets
 Wonder Woman 1984         27,812  10  522,437        178,009 
 Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker        11,467  77  328,463          50,920 
 No Time To Die         40,497  261,555          95,251 
 Mulan           7,453  89,187          37,152 
 Birds Of Prey           2,363  42,927          12,646 

Top 3 Posts:

Movie Date Power*
Wonder Woman 1984 8-Dec 9.2
No Time To Die 4-Dec 8.8
Wonder Woman 1984 7-Dec 8.8
* Calculated by Likes + Shares + Comments

Wonder Woman 1984 led all films on Twitter this past week with 522,437 likes and 178,009 retweets. Its first trailer was a massive success online. The first film was a runaway success on release in 2017, with over $400 million domestically and $800 million worldwide. If the online reaction to the first 1984 trailer is any indication the sequel won’t have much of a problem reaching those lofty numbers.

Facebook

Film   New Page Likes   Posts   Post Likes   Post Shares 
 No Time To Die        64,934   6         232,052         106,000 
 Mulan           8,986   2         189,165           94,737 
 Wonder Woman 1984         15,000   8         120,543           89,013 
 Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker          6,915   20           95,923           16,145 
 Jumanji: The Next Level            6,328   18           55,965             5,131 

Top 3 Posts:

Movie Date Power*
No Time To Die 4-Dec 9.0
Mulan 5-Dec 8.9
Wonder Woman 1984 8-Dec 8.6
* Calculated by Likes + Shares + Comments

No Time To Die was the film to beat on Facebook, where it secured 232,052 likes, 106,000 shares, and 64,934 new page likes. The latest entry in the Bond franchise has been charting consistently for months now, so it’s no surprise that its first trailer was such a big success. With Star Wars about to hit theaters, thus falling gout of the tracking range for this column, the way is cleared for Mr. Bond to be front and center leading up to No Time To Die’s April release. 

Instagram

Film  New Followers   Posts   Post Likes   Post Comments 
 Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker        75,336  16  3,589,255         17,022 
 Mulan         19,034  612,154         19,983 
 No Time To Die        50,663  581,810         11,788 
 Wonder Woman 1984           5,299  478,241           6,625 
 Birds of Prey           5,708  111,342           1,326 

Top 3 Posts:

Movie Date Power*
Mulan 5-Dec 9.6
Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker 3-Dec 9.5
Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker 3-Dec 9.3
* Calculated by Likes + Shares + Comments

While Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker continued its unbelievable run on Instagram, Mulan had its strongest showing overall. Its new trailer narrowly edged out No Time To Die with 612,154 likes. Mulan also generated the most post comments across all upcoming films, with 19,983. 

