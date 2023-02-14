DCDC Announces New Lower Pricing for Customers of the Network

Image Courtesy of Digital Cinema Distribution Coalition

Digital Cinema Distribution Coalition (DCDC), the world’s largest cinema satellite delivery network, will be reducing prices on feature film delivery for both exhibitor and content provider customers effective Tuesday, February 14. This lowered pricing comes after a record-breaking year of achievements for DCDC in 2022.

In addition to sweeping price reductions announced at the start of 2022, DCDC saw exponential growth in exhibitors and content providers joining the network. The network saw the most content delivered in a single quarter during Q3 of 2022: a record 91 titles including several live events. The network also reached a new milestone, with over 940 live-enabled sites and 30 live events delivered throughout the year. DCDC’s 2022 pricing reductions proved to be beneficial to the industry as it continues to emerge from the pandemic. With 2023’s pricing reduction, DCDC looks forward to more titles delivered by the network and a year of continued growth for the industry.

DCDC CEO Howard Kiedaisch states: “With 2023 expected to have nearly 50 percent more wide release titles than last year, we are pleased to once again do what we can to help reduce costs for all parties. Since DCDC is an industry-owned entity, we are in the unique position of supporting the aligned interests of both exhibition and distribution rather than being motivated by our own profits.”

DCDC is responsible for revolutionizing the delivery of movies to theaters across the U.S., transitioning the industry from physical hard drives to encrypted digital files delivered via satellite. Since 2013, the DCDC Network has successfully delivered millions of feature films, events, trailers, and special content to theaters across the country, including Alaska and Hawaii. DCDC continues to grow and has now surpassed 3,120 sites and 33,300 screens in the United States. As DCDC is owned by both exhibitors and distributors and maintains a “not-for-profit” status, it is the only company of its kind in the world and is focused solely on improving the theatrical business.