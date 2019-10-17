Doctor Dolittle Rides Negative Buzz to Social Media Highs

The first trailers for Dolittle and Jungle Cruise were the biggest bits of news in what was a relatively slow week on social media. Tony Stark’s (aka Robert Downey Jr.’s) latest film Dolittle had a mixed start as many detractors railed on the decision to remake a beloved family classic yet again when its last incarnation—starring Eddie Murphy—was so well received. Regardless, all news is good news. The $175 million production needs all the help it can get to turn a profit. Jungle Cruise did make waves online, especially on Instagram, but given its reportedly massive price tag and the fact that it is a Disney production its social turnout is somewhat underwhelming. Obviously there is time to fine tune the marketing message and generate more enticing trailers. But as far as summer blockbuster trailers go, Jungle Cruise’s debut was more of a whimper than a roar.
|Film
|New Page Likes
|Posts
|Post Likes
|Post Retweets
|Dolittle
|13,824
|2
|102,323
|29,184
|Charlie’s Angels
|1,518
|13
|43,493
|9,512
|Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker
|3,080
|13
|40,520
|5,287
|Jungle Cruise
|1,141
|2
|13,545
|4,015
|No Time To Die
|846
|3
|10,915
|1,951
Top 3 Posts:
|Movie
|Date
|Power*
|Charlie’s Angels
|11-Oct
|8.6
|Dolittle
|12-Oct
|8.3
|Dolittle
|13-Oct
|7.5
|
|
|
|* Calculated by Likes + Shares + Comments
Dolittle was the clear winner with 102,323 likes and 29,184 retweets over the week, far and away the biggest numbers in both categories. Charlie’s Angels managed to secure the largest single post on the week, a retweet from none other than Miley Cyrus detailing the soundtrack for the upcoming film. The music for the film has made a lot of waves on Twitter and allowed it to trend numerous times over the last few weeks.
|Film
|New Page Likes
|Posts
|Post Likes
|Post Shares
|Countdown
|3,605
|5
|59,724
|73,016
|Frozen II
|(9,868)
|2
|36,988
|6,381
|Onward
|2,000
|4
|35,213
|17,781
|Dolittle
|3,310
|3
|27,683
|26,213
|Harriet
|3,533
|8
|23,867
|10,129
Top 3 Posts:
|Movie
|Date
|Power*
|Countdown
|8-Oct
|8.7
|Dolittle
|13-Oct
|7.8
|Jungle Cruise
|11-Oct
|7.5
|
|
|
|* Calculated by Likes + Shares + Comments
Countdown came seemingly out of nowhere and managed to secure the top spot on Facebook with 59,724 likes and 73,016 shares. Its hook was to splice audience reactions with the trailer, which provide effective in generating extra interest. This isn’t a new marketing tactic by any means; it’s been used to great effect in recent years with films such as Paranormal Activity. One interesting point of note was with Pixar’s Onward, which released a new trailer this past week to much less fanfare, managing a 3rd and 4th on Facebook and Instagram. Though Onward has a long way to go until release, its online chatter has been uncharacteristically slight for a Pixar film. This is potentially indicative of it not having as wide of a demographic appeal as prior hits from the studio.
|Film
|New Followers
|Posts
|Post Likes
|Post Comments
|Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker
|31,713
|5
|495,462
|2,459
|Charlie’s Angels
|7,543
|12
|302,153
|2,345
|Jungle Cruise
|3,474
|2
|298,010
|4,006
|Onward
|5,397
|4
|247,149
|2,033
|No Time To Die
|7,932
|4
|162,502
|672
Top 3 Posts:
|Movie
|Date
|Power*
|Jungle Cruise
|11-Oct
|9.1
|Onward
|10-Oct
|8.9
|Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker
|12-Oct
|8.7
|
|
|
|* Calculated by Likes + Shares + Comments
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker led on Instagram as usual, but its 495,462 post likes was its lowest weekly total to date, and Jungle Cruise did manage to surpass it to take the weekly lead in post comments with 4,006. The latter also secured the single largest post on the week for its trailer with a 9.1 power rating.
Share this post