National CineMedia (NCM) Partners with RadIntelligence (RAD AI)

National CineMedia (NCM) announced a strategic partnership with RadIntelligence (RAD AI) on Monday, using their machine learning technology to drive distribution of advertisers’ messages through targeted social influencer networks.

NCM is the largest cinema advertising network in the U.S., and their pre-show called Noovie plays at AMC, Regal, and Cinemark locations throughout the country.

RAD AI’s platform uses machine learning and natural language technologies to deliver content tailored for specific audiences. The partnership recently completed a year-long test across 10 regional NCM campaigns for select advertisers in categories such as education, government, recruitment, and healthcare. The offering will be expanded to national advertisers in 2022.

“Often regional advertisers are hesitant to work with influencers due to confusion about how to create targeted, affordable, and effective campaigns. What we love most about the partnership is how it deepens our ability to demonstrate campaign performance and return-on-investment to NCM advertisers at all levels,” NCM’s Executive Vice President & Chief Revenue Officer Mike Rosen said in a press release. “With RAD AI, we’re able to provide a fully customizable, turnkey, affordable offering that guarantees the right eyeballs on the content each influencer creates and clearly shows how these campaigns impact the brand’s entire digital footprint.”

“RAD AI is proud to work closely with NCM to develop and execute authentic, effective marketing campaigns,” RAD AI CEO Jeremy Barnett said. “By combining our storytelling craft with our AI platform, we work with clients to ensure that marketing campaigns resonate with customers on both a rational and emotional level. We strive to create campaigns that customers will appreciate, respond to, and never forget.”