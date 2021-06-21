NATO and Theater Owners Welcome Start of Summer with Cinema Week

The National Association of Theatre Owners (NATO) welcomes the summer movie season with Cinema Week, from Tuesday, June 22 through Sunday, June 27.

The effort, formed by a coalition of 300 theater companies of all sizes, offers special in-theater events and promotions, signed movie memorabilia, private watch parties, concessions deals, rewards programs, and targeted movie events, including:

A 20th anniversary showing of Universal’s The Fast and the Furious on Tuesday, June 22.

Special showings of Searchlight Pictures’ documentary about 1969 music Summer of Soul on Tuesday, June 22, before its release on July 2.

A double feature of Paramount’s A Quiet Place and A Quiet Place Part II on Wednesday, June 23.

Advance screenings of IFC’s horror comedy Werewolves Within on Wednesday, June 23, prior to its June 25 release.

Thursday night preview screenings of Universal’s action sequel F9 on Thursday, June 24.

Exhibition circuits including Cinemark and Malco Theatres have announced special giveaways and initiatives for Cinema Week, while participating studios and distributors include Disney, Universal, Lionsgate, Sony Pictures, and Netflix.

For showtimes and all Cinema Week events, check your local participating theater’s website or go to www.cinemaweek.com. Also look for more announcements on Twitter at @Cinema_Week.

“A few weeks ago in Los Angeles, movie theater owners, 13 movie studios, and talented filmmakers got together to tell you ‘The Big Screen is Back’,” NATO President and CEO John Fithian said in a press release. “With pandemic cases falling, vaccinations rising, movie theaters in all major markets opening to 100 percent capacity, and big, crowd-pleasing titles being released all summer long, we’re keeping our word – with the kick-off of Cinema Week, The Big Screen is Back.”

Listen to a May episode of The Boxoffice Podcast featuring highlights from the Boxoffice Live Sessions webinar with the organizers of Cinema Week: