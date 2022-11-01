New Trailers: The Eternal Daughter, The Pale Blue Eye, Taurus, & More

Courtesy of A24

Writer/director Scott Cooper’s The Pale Blue Eye is the latest upcoming 2022 film set to receive a limited theatrical run from Netflix. As previously reported, the Knives Out sequel, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, will roll-out theatrically over the Thanksgiving weekend, giving the film a week long run a full month prior to the December 23rd Netflix release. Last week’s trailer round-up relayed the news that Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths is scheduled to receive the longest theatrical exclusivity window for a Netflix film thus far, with six weeks of exclusivity in the US. The Pale Blue Eye is based on the novel of the same name by Louis Bayard. Christian Bale stars as Augustus Landor, a former detective forced out of retirement to solve the case of a serial killer. He is joined in the task of solving the supernatural mystery by none other than young Edgar Allan Poe (Harry Melling). The film marks Bale’s third collaboration with Cooper. The two last teamed up in 2017 for Hostiles ($29.8M domestic/$35.6M global). Cooper is known for directing such films as 2021’s Antlers ($10.6M domestic/$18.8M global), 2015’s Black Mass ($62.5M domestic/$99.7M global), and Crazy Heart ($39.4M domestic/$474M global), the 2009 film that won Jeff Bridges the Oscar for Best Actor. The Pale Blue Eye releases in theaters December 23rd, prior to the Netflix streaming release on January 6th.

Writer/director Joanna Hogg tackles parental relationships in The Eternal Daughter, with Tilda Swinton playing her character’s own mother in a dual role. Hogg and Swinton previously collaborated on 2019’s The Souvenir and last year’s The Souvenir: Part II. The films generated a combined global total of over $2.1M. In their third pairing, an artist and her elderly mother (Tilda Swinton x2) unearth long-buried secrets when they return to a former family home, which is now a hotel haunted by a mysterious past (December 2nd). Colson Baker (also known as rapper Machine Gun Kelly) stars in writer/director Tim Sutton’s music drama Taurus. In the film, a troubled musician seeks the inspiration to record one last song. Described as a soulful cautionary tale, the fictional narrative explores fame, art, and addiction within the music industry (November 18th).

Rounding out the week are two white-knuckle action movies. In Plane, pilot Brodie Torrance (Gerard Butler) saves his passengers by crash landing on an island, one which turns out to be in political turmoil. When most of the passengers are taken hostage, the only person Torrance can count on for help is accused murderer Louis Gaspare (Mike Colter). Plane opens in theaters January 27th, 2023. In Savage Salvation, Sheriff Church (Robert De Niro) strives to keep the peace in a town hooked on oxycodone. Meanwhile, the newly engaged Shelby John (Jack Huston) decides to get clean with the support of his future brother-in-law Peter (John Malkovich). After a tragic event rocks his world, Shelby embarks on a vengeful killing spree, taking down dealers and junkies in his search for who is behind the town drug ring.



The Eternal Daughter (December 2nd)



The Pale Blue Eye (In select theaters December 23rd)



Taurus (November 18th)



Plane (January 27th, 2023)



Savage Salvation (December 2nd)