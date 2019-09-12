Social Pulse: Bad Boys for Life, Gretel & Hansel Come Out of the Gate Strong

This week saw Bad Boys for Life post a single post on each of the three tracked social media services, which was enough for the film to land in the top spot for likes on both Twitter and Facebook. (It finished 7th on Instagram.) Considering the first Bad Boys film came out 25 years ago and the last installment over 16 years ago, this level of buzz is a big accomplishment.

Twitter

Film New Page Likes Posts Post Likes Post Retweets Bad Boys for Life 6,286 1 118,826 67,055 Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker 7,010 18 74,052 9,675 Joker 6,940 4 70,374 20,927 Bill and Ted Face the Music 1,735 1 45,293 8,293 Just Mercy N/A 4 29,547 11,277

Top 3 Posts:

Movie Date Power* Bad Boys for Life 04-Sep 8.8 Bill and Ted Face the Music 02-Sep 7.9 Just Mercy 04-Sep 7.7 * Calculated by Likes + Shares + Comments





Bad Boys for Life was the only film on the week to have over 100,000 likes and 50,000 retweets, both feats accomplished with a single tweet promoting its new trailer. Bill & Ted Face the Music also charted from a single tweet: an animated image wishing Keanu Reeves happy birthday. The traction gained from the tweet showcases just how popular both Reeves and his character Theodore Logan is on the service. Just Mercy, starring Michael B. Jordan, debuted its first trailer, launching the based-on-a-true-story legal drama to the the fifth spot in terms of likes. The trailer represented the third largest tweet on the week.

Facebook

Film New Page Likes Posts Post Likes Post Shares Bad Boys for Life 42,604 1 400,336 327,354 Maleficent: Mistress of Evil 2,322 4 116,500 19,851 Gretel & Hansel 4,485 5 75,738 36,945 Rambo: Last Blood 335 9 45,860 4,256 Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker 3,004 13 40,022 6,653

Top 3 Posts:

Movie Date Power* Bad Boys for Life 04-Sep 9.8 Maleficent: Mistress of Evil 03-Sep 8.2 Gretel & Hansel 04-Sep 8.1 * Calculated by Likes + Shares + Comments





Bad Boys for Life was even more impressive on Facebook, where its single post had over 400,000 likes and 327,000 shares. Maleficent: Mistress of Evil charted largely because of new character posters, not even a new trailer, which goes to show how strong its fan base on the service is. Lastly, Gretel & Hansel debuted its first trailer, which was a hit with horror fans.

Instagram

Film New Followers Posts Post Likes Post Comments Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker 34,313 7 1,228,208 5,484 Hustlers 33,481 13 266,207 3,821 Joker 39,320 4 256,708 2,897 Gretel and Hansel 6,786 4 204,948 6,584 No Time To Die 6,552 6 127,674 1,077

Top 3 Posts:

Movie Date Power* Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker 04-Sep 9.0 Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker 02-Sep 8.9 Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker 05-Sep 8.8 * Calculated by Likes + Shares + Comments





Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker had a relatively slow week (by its standards, anyway) with just seven posts. That didn’t stop the film from spinning over 1.2 million likes. Interestingly, for the first time in a long time it did not have the most comments on the week. Gretel & Hansel had that honor with 6,584, further testament to the slash it made and roof at how much it increased its profile and awareness, even if only amongst horror fans.