Social Pulse: Bad Boys for Life, Gretel & Hansel Come Out of the Gate Strong

Social Media Trends • Alex Edghill • September 12 2019

This week saw Bad Boys for Life post a single post on each of the three tracked social media services, which was enough for the film to land in the top spot for likes on both Twitter and Facebook. (It finished 7th on Instagram.) Considering the first Bad Boys film came out 25 years ago and the last installment over 16 years ago, this level of buzz is a big accomplishment.

Twitter

Film New Page Likes Posts Post Likes Post Retweets
Bad Boys for Life 6,286 118,826           67,055 
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker 7,010 18  74,052             9,675 
Joker 6,940 70,374           20,927 
Bill and Ted Face the Music 1,735 45,293             8,293 
Just Mercy N/A 29,547           11,277 

Top 3 Posts:

Movie Date Power*
Bad Boys for Life 04-Sep 8.8
Bill and Ted Face the Music 02-Sep 7.9
Just Mercy 04-Sep 7.7
* Calculated by Likes + Shares + Comments

Bad Boys for Life was the only film on the week to have over 100,000 likes and 50,000 retweets, both feats accomplished with a single tweet promoting its new trailer. Bill & Ted Face the Music also charted from a single tweet: an animated image wishing Keanu Reeves happy birthday. The traction gained from the tweet showcases just how popular both Reeves and his character Theodore Logan is on the service. Just Mercy, starring Michael B. Jordan, debuted its first trailer, launching the based-on-a-true-story legal drama to the the fifth spot in terms of likes. The trailer represented the third largest tweet on the week.

Facebook

Film   New Page Likes   Posts   Post Likes   Post Shares 
Bad Boys for Life          42,604  400,336           327,354 
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil            2,322  116,500             19,851 
 Gretel & Hansel            4,485  75,738             36,945 
 Rambo: Last Blood                 335  45,860               4,256 
 Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker            3,004  13  40,022               6,653 

Top 3 Posts:

Movie Date Power*
Bad Boys for Life 04-Sep 9.8
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil 03-Sep 8.2
Gretel & Hansel 04-Sep 8.1
* Calculated by Likes + Shares + Comments

Bad Boys for Life was even more impressive on Facebook, where its single post had over 400,000 likes and 327,000 shares.  Maleficent: Mistress of Evil charted largely because of new character posters, not even a new trailer, which goes to show how strong its fan base on the service is. Lastly, Gretel & Hansel debuted its first trailer, which was a hit with horror fans.

Instagram

Film  New Followers   Posts   Post Likes   Post Comments 
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker          34,313  1,228,208           5,484 
 Hustlers           33,481  13  266,207           3,821 
 Joker          39,320  256,708           2,897 
 Gretel and Hansel            6,786  204,948           6,584 
 No Time To Die            6,552  127,674           1,077 

Top 3 Posts:

Movie Date Power*
Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker 04-Sep 9.0
Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker 02-Sep 8.9
Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker 05-Sep 8.8
* Calculated by Likes + Shares + Comments

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker had a relatively slow week (by its standards, anyway) with just seven posts. That didn’t stop the film from spinning over 1.2 million likes. Interestingly, for the first time in a long time it did not have the most comments on the week. Gretel & Hansel had that honor with 6,584, further testament to the slash it made and roof at how much it increased its profile and awareness, even if only amongst horror fans.

