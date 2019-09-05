Social Pulse: Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and Joker Dominate Social Media

Social Media Trends • Alex Edghill • September 05 2019

New trailers from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, and Joker were the biggest stories on the week, as the two were the only films to chart on all three tracked social media services. Strong performances were also recorded by Downton Abbey and Hustlers, with the former narrowly missing the Twitter top five, finishing sixth.

It comes as no surprise to anyone that The Rise of Skywalker is performing so strongly in terms of social media buzz. Joker, however, is another story altogether. While the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been the biggest story at the box office of the last 10+ years, film adaptations of DC Comics—Marvel’s biggest and oldest rivals in the comic book world—have often been hit or miss. Joker so far has exceeded just about every pundit’s expectations in terms of buzz and critical reviews and appears to be a dark horse for a big fall performance.

Twitter

Film New Page Likes Posts Post Likes Post Retweets
Joker           30,933  294,788           107,966 
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker          17,648  20  225,300             88,443 
Terminator: Dark Fate             5,155  16  33,778             11,285 
Bill And Ted Face the Music             1,283  30,000               3,921 
Hustlers               557  26  16,787               2,646 

Top 3 Posts:

Movie Date Power*
Joker 28-Aug 9.2
Star Wars: The Last Jedi 26-Aug 9.0
Terminator: Dark Fate 30-Aug 7.4
* Calculated by Likes + Shares + Comments

Joker won a close battle with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker to the weekly Twitter crown as it generated over 294,000 likes and 107,966 shares. Terminator: Dark Fate also had a full new trailer, leading the film to a distant third place. It is worth noting that, though Dark Fate reportedly has a massive budget, its trailers haven’t made nearly the same impact as many other films slated for later this year.

Facebook

Film   New Page Likes   Posts   Post Likes   Post Shares 
 Rambo: Last Blood             911  177,065           36,741 
 Downton Abbey             9,866  10   79,131             8,885 
 Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker          23,746  16   73,403           68,761 
 Joker          36,070   53,722           49,389 
 Bill And Ted Face the Music                829   21,835             3,496 

Top 3 Posts:

Movie Date Power*
Rambo: Last Blood 30-Aug 8.5
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker 26-Aug 8.4
Joker 28-Aug 8.2
* Calculated by Likes + Shares + Comments

In somewhat of a surprise, Rambo: Last Blood was the film to beat this week. In an even larger surprise, Downton Abbey was the number two film, both beating out Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and Joker. The fact is that Rambo: Last Blood has a huge following on Facebook that it simply doesn’t have on Twitter or Instagram. Downton Abbey is peaking at the right time leading up to its release and is well poised to make a very profitable run at the box office given its undoubtedly modest budget. 

Instagram

Film  New Followers   Posts   Post Likes   Post Comments 
 Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker          63,329  12  1,610,706           14,338 
 Joker           60,052  378,807             5,279 
 Hustlers           24,142  218,397             4,845 
 Downton Abbey             9,950  201,882             2,467 
 No Time To Die            6,676  106,607                 562 

Top 3 Posts:

Movie Date Power*
Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker 26-Aug 9.2
Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker 29-Aug 9.0
Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker 26-Aug 8.8
* Calculated by Likes + Shares + Comments

As usual, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker was the biggest film on Instagram, with the film racking up an impressive 1.6 million total likes. Joker was a distant second, however, the fact that it almost doubled its follower count on the week and managed close to 400,000 likes from just 130,000 followers is worth noting.

