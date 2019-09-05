Social Pulse: Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and Joker Dominate Social Media

New trailers from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, and Joker were the biggest stories on the week, as the two were the only films to chart on all three tracked social media services. Strong performances were also recorded by Downton Abbey and Hustlers, with the former narrowly missing the Twitter top five, finishing sixth.
It comes as no surprise to anyone that The Rise of Skywalker is performing so strongly in terms of social media buzz. Joker, however, is another story altogether. While the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been the biggest story at the box office of the last 10+ years, film adaptations of DC Comics—Marvel’s biggest and oldest rivals in the comic book world—have often been hit or miss. Joker so far has exceeded just about every pundit’s expectations in terms of buzz and critical reviews and appears to be a dark horse for a big fall performance.
|Film
|New Page Likes
|Posts
|Post Likes
|Post Retweets
|Joker
|30,933
|7
|294,788
|107,966
|Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
|17,648
|20
|225,300
|88,443
|Terminator: Dark Fate
|5,155
|16
|33,778
|11,285
|Bill And Ted Face the Music
|1,283
|5
|30,000
|3,921
|Hustlers
|557
|26
|16,787
|2,646
Top 3 Posts:
|Movie
|Date
|Power*
|Joker
|28-Aug
|9.2
|Star Wars: The Last Jedi
|26-Aug
|9.0
|Terminator: Dark Fate
|30-Aug
|7.4
|* Calculated by Likes + Shares + Comments
|
|
Joker won a close battle with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker to the weekly Twitter crown as it generated over 294,000 likes and 107,966 shares. Terminator: Dark Fate also had a full new trailer, leading the film to a distant third place. It is worth noting that, though Dark Fate reportedly has a massive budget, its trailers haven’t made nearly the same impact as many other films slated for later this year.
|Film
|New Page Likes
|Posts
|Post Likes
|Post Shares
|Rambo: Last Blood
|911
|5
|177,065
|36,741
|Downton Abbey
|9,866
|10
|79,131
|8,885
|Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
|23,746
|16
|73,403
|68,761
|Joker
|36,070
|7
|53,722
|49,389
|Bill And Ted Face the Music
|829
|3
|21,835
|3,496
Top 3 Posts:
|Movie
|Date
|Power*
|Rambo: Last Blood
|30-Aug
|8.5
|Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
|26-Aug
|8.4
|Joker
|28-Aug
|8.2
|* Calculated by Likes + Shares + Comments
|
|
In somewhat of a surprise, Rambo: Last Blood was the film to beat this week. In an even larger surprise, Downton Abbey was the number two film, both beating out Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and Joker. The fact is that Rambo: Last Blood has a huge following on Facebook that it simply doesn’t have on Twitter or Instagram. Downton Abbey is peaking at the right time leading up to its release and is well poised to make a very profitable run at the box office given its undoubtedly modest budget.
|Film
|New Followers
|Posts
|Post Likes
|Post Comments
|Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
|63,329
|12
|1,610,706
|14,338
|Joker
|60,052
|7
|378,807
|5,279
|Hustlers
|24,142
|8
|218,397
|4,845
|Downton Abbey
|9,950
|7
|201,882
|2,467
|No Time To Die
|6,676
|4
|106,607
|562
Top 3 Posts:
|Movie
|Date
|Power*
|Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker
|26-Aug
|9.2
|Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker
|29-Aug
|9.0
|Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker
|26-Aug
|8.8
|* Calculated by Likes + Shares + Comments
|
|
As usual, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker was the biggest film on Instagram, with the film racking up an impressive 1.6 million total likes. Joker was a distant second, however, the fact that it almost doubled its follower count on the week and managed close to 400,000 likes from just 130,000 followers is worth noting.
