Social Pulse: Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and Joker Dominate Social Media

New trailers from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, and Joker were the biggest stories on the week, as the two were the only films to chart on all three tracked social media services. Strong performances were also recorded by Downton Abbey and Hustlers, with the former narrowly missing the Twitter top five, finishing sixth.

It comes as no surprise to anyone that The Rise of Skywalker is performing so strongly in terms of social media buzz. Joker, however, is another story altogether. While the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been the biggest story at the box office of the last 10+ years, film adaptations of DC Comics—Marvel’s biggest and oldest rivals in the comic book world—have often been hit or miss. Joker so far has exceeded just about every pundit’s expectations in terms of buzz and critical reviews and appears to be a dark horse for a big fall performance.

Twitter

Film New Page Likes Posts Post Likes Post Retweets Joker 30,933 7 294,788 107,966 Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker 17,648 20 225,300 88,443 Terminator: Dark Fate 5,155 16 33,778 11,285 Bill And Ted Face the Music 1,283 5 30,000 3,921 Hustlers 557 26 16,787 2,646

Top 3 Posts:

Movie Date Power* Joker 28-Aug 9.2 Star Wars: The Last Jedi 26-Aug 9.0 Terminator: Dark Fate 30-Aug 7.4 * Calculated by Likes + Shares + Comments





Joker won a close battle with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker to the weekly Twitter crown as it generated over 294,000 likes and 107,966 shares. Terminator: Dark Fate also had a full new trailer, leading the film to a distant third place. It is worth noting that, though Dark Fate reportedly has a massive budget, its trailers haven’t made nearly the same impact as many other films slated for later this year.

Facebook

Film New Page Likes Posts Post Likes Post Shares Rambo: Last Blood 911 5 177,065 36,741 Downton Abbey 9,866 10 79,131 8,885 Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker 23,746 16 73,403 68,761 Joker 36,070 7 53,722 49,389 Bill And Ted Face the Music 829 3 21,835 3,496

Top 3 Posts:

Movie Date Power* Rambo: Last Blood 30-Aug 8.5 Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker 26-Aug 8.4 Joker 28-Aug 8.2 * Calculated by Likes + Shares + Comments





In somewhat of a surprise, Rambo: Last Blood was the film to beat this week. In an even larger surprise, Downton Abbey was the number two film, both beating out Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and Joker. The fact is that Rambo: Last Blood has a huge following on Facebook that it simply doesn’t have on Twitter or Instagram. Downton Abbey is peaking at the right time leading up to its release and is well poised to make a very profitable run at the box office given its undoubtedly modest budget.

Instagram

Film New Followers Posts Post Likes Post Comments Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker 63,329 12 1,610,706 14,338 Joker 60,052 7 378,807 5,279 Hustlers 24,142 8 218,397 4,845 Downton Abbey 9,950 7 201,882 2,467 No Time To Die 6,676 4 106,607 562

Top 3 Posts:

Movie Date Power* Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker 26-Aug 9.2 Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker 29-Aug 9.0 Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker 26-Aug 8.8 * Calculated by Likes + Shares + Comments





As usual, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker was the biggest film on Instagram, with the film racking up an impressive 1.6 million total likes. Joker was a distant second, however, the fact that it almost doubled its follower count on the week and managed close to 400,000 likes from just 130,000 followers is worth noting.