Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Dominates Social Media with Trailer Announcement

Last week was handily dominated by the announcement of Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker’s last trailer. Yes, just the announcement. Not the actual trailer! Said announcement led all three tracked social media services, to no one’s surprise. With tickets now on sale and breaking presales records left and right, The Rise of Skywalker is poised to be a massive success this holiday season. Quietly and with little fanfare No Time To Die took the runner-up position on all three services. Its numbers were not huge, but the fact that it is generating that level of interest six months from release without a trailer or major news only spells good things for its potential.

Twitter

Film New Page Likes Posts Post Likes Post Retweets Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker 7,416 19 314,263 42,207 No Time To Die 478 8 30,600 4,752 Bombshell 1,164 4 20,885 5,594 Terminator: Dark Fate 1,036 13 20,869 4,451 Ford v Ferrari 422 12 7,496 1,539

Top 3 Posts:

Movie Date Power* Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker 19-Oct 8.9 Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker 14-Oct 8.3 Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker 19-Oct 8.0

Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker led all films on Twitter with 314,263 likes and 42,207 retweets. No Time To Die was a distant second with 30,600 likes and 4,752 retweets. Star Wars also managed to secure all three spots for the largest single tweet on the week to complete one of the most dominant week’s on the service.

Facebook

Film New Page Likes Posts Post Likes Post Shares Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker 8,466 14 33,842 10,070 No Time To Die 6,360 8 27,618 1,680 Ford v Ferrari 1,912 13 21,441 5,178 Harriet 2,889 8 20,324 6,634 Bad Boys For Life 72,741 1 10,711 2,136

Top 3 Posts:

Movie Date Power* Harriet 14-Oct 7.3 Ford V Ferrari 17-Oct 7.2 Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker 19-Oct 7.0 * Calculated by Likes + Shares + Comments

Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker continues its dominance on Facebook with 33,842 post likes and 10,070 shares. No Time To Die was close second with 27,618 post likes and 1,680 shares. Star Wars could only manage the number three, as the upcoming Harriet and Ford V Ferrari scored the top two posts on the week, respectively.

Instagram

Film New Followers Posts Post Likes Post Comments Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker 31,747 6 788,103 8,512 No Time To Die 6,584 7 250,302 1,547 Charlie’s Angels 9,011 6 95,426 556 Terminator: Dark Fate 8,138 9 79,966 1,059 Spies In Disguise (14) 1 56,492 583

Top 3 Posts:

Movie Date Power* Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker 19-Oct 9.3 Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker 20-Oct 8.7 Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker 16-Oct 8.2 * Calculated by Likes + Shares + Comments

Star Wars: The Last Jedi has led the weekly Instagram charts for all but a handful of weeks since the inception of this column back in May. This week was no different, as its 788,103 likes and 8,512 comments were more than the entire top 10 combined. Like Twitter, it also swept all three top post spots. Again, this buzz results from the announcement of the trailer, not the trailer itself.