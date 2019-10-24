Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Dominates Social Media with Trailer Announcement

Social Media Trends • Alex Edghill • October 24 2019

Last week was handily dominated by the announcement of Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker’s last trailer. Yes, just the announcement. Not the actual trailer! Said announcement led all three tracked social media services, to no one’s surprise. With tickets now on sale and breaking presales records left and right, The Rise of Skywalker is poised to be a massive success this holiday season. Quietly and with little fanfare No Time To Die took the runner-up position on all three services. Its numbers were not huge, but the fact that it is generating that level of interest six months from release without a trailer or major news only spells good things for its potential.

Twitter

Film New Page Likes Posts Post Likes Post Retweets
 Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker        7,416  19  314,263         42,207 
 No Time To Die           478           30,600           4,752 
 Bombshell         1,164           20,885           5,594 
 Terminator: Dark Fate         1,036  13           20,869           4,451 
 Ford v Ferrari            422  12             7,496           1,539 

Top 3 Posts:

Movie Date Power*
Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker 19-Oct 8.9
Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker 14-Oct 8.3
Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker 19-Oct 8.0

Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker led all films on Twitter with 314,263 likes and 42,207 retweets. No Time To Die was a distant second with 30,600 likes and 4,752 retweets. Star Wars also managed to secure all three spots for the largest single tweet on the week to complete one of the most dominant week’s on the service.

Facebook

Film   New Page Likes   Posts   Post Likes   Post Shares 
 Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker          8,466  14         33,842         10,070 
 No Time To Die           6,360         27,618           1,680 
 Ford v Ferrari           1,912  13         21,441           5,178 
 Harriet           2,889         20,324           6,634 
 Bad Boys For Life        72,741         10,711           2,136 

Top 3 Posts:

Movie Date Power*
Harriet 14-Oct 7.3
Ford V Ferrari 17-Oct 7.2
Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker 19-Oct 7.0
* Calculated by Likes + Shares + Comments

Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker continues its dominance on Facebook with 33,842 post likes and 10,070 shares. No Time To Die was close second with 27,618 post likes and 1,680 shares. Star Wars could only manage the number three, as the upcoming Harriet and Ford V Ferrari scored the top two posts on the week, respectively.

Instagram

Film  New Followers   Posts   Post Likes   Post Comments 
 Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker        31,747   6         788,103         8,512 
 No Time To Die          6,584   7         250,302         1,547 
 Charlie’s Angels           9,011   6           95,426            556 
 Terminator: Dark Fate           8,138   9           79,966         1,059 
 Spies In Disguise               (14)  1           56,492            583 

Top 3 Posts:

Movie Date Power*
Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker 19-Oct 9.3
Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker 20-Oct 8.7
Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker 16-Oct 8.2
* Calculated by Likes + Shares + Comments

Star Wars: The Last Jedi has led the weekly Instagram charts for all but a handful of weeks since the inception of this column back in May. This week was no different, as its 788,103 likes and 8,512 comments were more than the entire top 10 combined. Like Twitter, it also swept all three top post spots. Again, this buzz results from the announcement of the trailer, not the trailer itself.

Share this post

News Stories