Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Dominates Social Media with Trailer Announcement

Last week was handily dominated by the announcement of Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker’s last trailer. Yes, just the announcement. Not the actual trailer! Said announcement led all three tracked social media services, to no one’s surprise. With tickets now on sale and breaking presales records left and right, The Rise of Skywalker is poised to be a massive success this holiday season. Quietly and with little fanfare No Time To Die took the runner-up position on all three services. Its numbers were not huge, but the fact that it is generating that level of interest six months from release without a trailer or major news only spells good things for its potential.
|Film
|New Page Likes
|Posts
|Post Likes
|Post Retweets
|Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker
|7,416
|19
|314,263
|42,207
|No Time To Die
|478
|8
|30,600
|4,752
|Bombshell
|1,164
|4
|20,885
|5,594
|Terminator: Dark Fate
|1,036
|13
|20,869
|4,451
|Ford v Ferrari
|422
|12
|7,496
|1,539
Top 3 Posts:
|Movie
|Date
|Power*
|Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker
|19-Oct
|8.9
|Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker
|14-Oct
|8.3
|Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker
|19-Oct
|8.0
Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker led all films on Twitter with 314,263 likes and 42,207 retweets. No Time To Die was a distant second with 30,600 likes and 4,752 retweets. Star Wars also managed to secure all three spots for the largest single tweet on the week to complete one of the most dominant week’s on the service.
|Film
|New Page Likes
|Posts
|Post Likes
|Post Shares
|Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker
|8,466
|14
|33,842
|10,070
|No Time To Die
|6,360
|8
|27,618
|1,680
|Ford v Ferrari
|1,912
|13
|21,441
|5,178
|Harriet
|2,889
|8
|20,324
|6,634
|Bad Boys For Life
|72,741
|1
|10,711
|2,136
Top 3 Posts:
|Movie
|Date
|Power*
|Harriet
|14-Oct
|7.3
|Ford V Ferrari
|17-Oct
|7.2
|Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker
|19-Oct
|7.0
|* Calculated by Likes + Shares + Comments
Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker continues its dominance on Facebook with 33,842 post likes and 10,070 shares. No Time To Die was close second with 27,618 post likes and 1,680 shares. Star Wars could only manage the number three, as the upcoming Harriet and Ford V Ferrari scored the top two posts on the week, respectively.
|Film
|New Followers
|Posts
|Post Likes
|Post Comments
|Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker
|31,747
|6
|788,103
|8,512
|No Time To Die
|6,584
|7
|250,302
|1,547
|Charlie’s Angels
|9,011
|6
|95,426
|556
|Terminator: Dark Fate
|8,138
|9
|79,966
|1,059
|Spies In Disguise
|(14)
|1
|56,492
|583
Top 3 Posts:
|Movie
|Date
|Power*
|Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker
|19-Oct
|9.3
|Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker
|20-Oct
|8.7
|Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker
|16-Oct
|8.2
|* Calculated by Likes + Shares + Comments
Star Wars: The Last Jedi has led the weekly Instagram charts for all but a handful of weeks since the inception of this column back in May. This week was no different, as its 788,103 likes and 8,512 comments were more than the entire top 10 combined. Like Twitter, it also swept all three top post spots. Again, this buzz results from the announcement of the trailer, not the trailer itself.
