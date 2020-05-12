This Week on The Boxoffice Podcast: Social Distancing in Cinemas and the 2020 Release Calendar

After weeks of closures how will social distancing affect our return to cinemas?

In this episode of the Boxoffice Podcast, Russ Fischer and Daniel Loria look at how early reopenings in Texas might inform the return of cinemas elsewhere in the country. Boxoffice Pro chief analyst Shawn Robbins joins the discussion to look at the 2020 release schedule and shares insights on potential shifts to the theatrical calendar in the coming months.

Episode Resources:

Available on Spotify, Apple, and wherever you get your podcasts.