This Week on The Boxoffice Podcast: Social Distancing in Cinemas and the 2020 Release Calendar

After weeks of closures how will social distancing affect our return to cinemas?
In this episode of the Boxoffice Podcast, Russ Fischer and Daniel Loria look at how early reopenings in Texas might inform the return of cinemas elsewhere in the country. Boxoffice Pro chief analyst Shawn Robbins joins the discussion to look at the 2020 release schedule and shares insights on potential shifts to the theatrical calendar in the coming months.
Episode Resources:
- How Movie Theaters Are Redefining Sanitation Standards Post-Covid-19
- National CineMedia Survey Finds Enthusiasm for a Return to the Movies
- Cinergy Entertainment to Reopen Texas and Oklahoma Theaters May 8th and May 11th
- Parking Lot Cinema: How Movie Theaters Are Converting to Drive-Ins During the Pandemic
- Tribeca Enterprises, Imax, and AT&T Announce Nationwide Summer Drive-In Series
Available on Spotify, Apple, and wherever you get your podcasts.
