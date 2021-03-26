National CineMedia Appoints Cinemark CEO Mark Zoradi to Board of Directors

PRESS RELEASE —

National CineMedia, Inc. (NCM) appointed Cinemark CEO Mark Zoradi to its Board of Directors, effective Friday, replacing Cinemark Executive Chairman Lee Roy Mitchell.

Mitchell will continue to serve in his role at Cinemark, but resigned from the NCM Board effective immediately, to focus on personal ventures.

NCM is the largest cinema advertising network in the U.S., owned 48 percent by the publicly traded National CineMedia, Inc. and 52 percent by a combination of Cinemark and Regal’s parent company Cineworld.

Cinemark ranks #3 in Boxoffice PRO‘s Giants of Exhibition 2021 of North America’s largest domestic cinema circuits, with 4,517 screens at 331 locations.

“National CineMedia is extremely grateful for Lee Roy’s long commitment and dedication to our company as a founding member exhibition partner and consummate Director,” NCM Inc. CEO and Director Tom Lesinski said in a press release. “His leadership, integrity, and service has had a profound impact on our company. Over the past six years, it has been an honor to work with him and serve alongside him on the Board.”

“I look forward to continuing our long-standing and highly productive relationship with Cinemark while benefiting from Mark’s extensive experience on both the studio and exhibition side of the business,” Lesinski continued. “I have known and worked with Mark for nearly a decade and am excited by the contributions he will make to NCM and the Board, especially given his experiences in navigating the challenges associated with the pandemic.”